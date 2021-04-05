Published: 7:00 PM April 5, 2021

Have you been 'up the town' lately? Or hung out on hippie hill? Did you spend your nights on the dancefloor at Hollywoods in your youth?

Our diagnosis is that you must be from Ipswich!

Over the Easter weekend our readers have kept us entertained by reminiscing about the things that remind them they are from Suffolk's county town.

We asked readers to tell us they were Ipswich without telling us they were from Ipswich, and here are the best response.

'Toys R Us - nearly home'

You may also want to watch:

Leaving Ipswich might seem like a bit of a novelty at the moment, thanks to Covid restrictions, but there once was a time when people could go on a bit of a road trip, maybe even to Bury St Edmunds or Colchester!

And what was the familiar, reassuring signal you were nearly home?

Seeing that colourful Toys R Us sign at Copdock of course!

Though the sign might still be there sadly the store closed in 2018, we bet you can still remember the theme song though.

The Orwell Bridge got quite a few mentions from the Ipswich locals - Credit: Charlotte Bond

'When it’s windy it takes me an extra hour to get home'

Staying on the subject of travel, the Orwell Bridge was another very popular suggestion - though an extra hour to get home might be a bit of an underestimate!

On the Ipswich Star Facebook page, Philip Lown joked: " Anyone know if the bridge is open?

"Felt a gust of wind just now . . . "

The Orwell bridge now does not have to shut until wind speeds exceed 60mph - thanks to new signs.

And don't get us started on the Northern Bypass!

Hanging out at Hippie Hill

As our readers proudly told us about what reminded them they were from Ipswich, Christchurch Park and Christchurch Mansion rightly got quite a few mentions.

But can you really prove you are from Ipswich unless you know about Hippie Hill?

Portman Road

Ipswich Town is ending cash admissions at the turnstiles at Portman Road for Ipswich Town fans for the new Division 1 football season. Picture: DAVID VINCENT - Credit: Archant

Do you remember the roar of fans from Portman Road on matchday?

Statues of Ipswich Town heroes Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson still stand proudly outside the Portman Road.

It has been quite a while since the glory years of Ipswich Town Football club but fans are still proud of its footballing heritage including winning the FA and UEFA cup.

Which is more than can be said of a certain team over the border in Norfolk!

Hitting the dancefloor at Hollywood's

Back in the 1980s and 90s Hollywood nightclub in Ipswich was the place to party and it got a lot of mentions from our readers.

There are some great pictures of revellers enjoying a night out at Hollywood's in our archives.

A pageant for deciding the Carnival Queen was held at Hollywoods nightclub in 1989 Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

All good things come to an end, and eventually Hollywood's was rebranded and its name was changed to Kartouche.

Other nightclubs that got a mention on the Ipswich Star Facebook post were the First Floor Club and Liberty's.

The Willis Towers Watson building in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The Willis building

Aside from Portman Road, another key landmark you could namedrop to let people know you are from Ipswich is the Willis building.

Built in the 1970s the building has a fascinating history, and yes it really did use to have a swimming pool!

It has also been awarded Grade 1 listed status which means it can never be changed.

'I could hear you from the Cornhill'

There are some fantastic sayings that you would only really know if you are from around these parts.

One of our favourites being: "I'm just going up the town."

You can carry on sharing the quirky things that let us know you are from Ipswich ( without saying you are) over on our Facebook page.















































