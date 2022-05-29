News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Event celebrates 20 years of Ipswich Skatepark

William Warnes

Published: 5:41 PM May 29, 2022
9 skate coaches from Skate Suffolk and HOAX sat on a skate ramp

Local charity Skate Suffolk teamed up with Suffolk clothing brand HOAX to organise '20 Years of Stoke' - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A community skateboarding event was held on Saturday to celebrate 20 years of Ipswich Stoke Bridge Skatepark.

Local charity Skate Suffolk teamed up with Suffolk clothing brand HOAX to organise '20 Years of Stoke'. 

Coach Izzy Carter with Jaz Clarke. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Coach Izzy Carter with Jaz Clarke - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The event included free skate lessons for children, a 'skate jam', live music and prizes. 

Jamie Martin-Edwards, founder of Skate Suffolk, said: "One of the big reasons we've done this is to break down some of the barriers and stereotypes associated with skateboarding.

Skate festival run by HOAX at the Ipswich skate park.

Skate festival run by HOAX at the Ipswich skate park. George Yarnton and Lachlan Radley - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Sometimes the skatepark can be quite an intimidating place. We want to make sure we encourage kids to get into skateboarding and feel confident enough to use the skatepark with the rest of the community."

Jason Carter, director of HOAX, said: "We'd like to thank everybody who came along to support our event.

Young skater Jaz Clarke. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Young skater Jaz Clarke. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"It was an honour for us to be involved in throwing a 20-year birthday party for the park and to be able to give something back to the local skate community.

"Here's to the next 20 years!"

Young skater Jessie Morley. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Young skater Jessie Morley - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


