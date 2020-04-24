E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

What’s happening to Suffolk couples who booked to get married in summer 2020?

PUBLISHED: 14:01 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 24 April 2020

Smeetham Hall Barn has had to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic Picture:ESP Photography

Smeetham Hall Barn has had to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic Picture:ESP Photography

David Islip

Smeetham Hall Barn is closed for the season, but is giving couples virtual tours to help plan their big day in the future.

Smeetham Hall Barn is a beautiful location for couples to get married Picture:David Islip Photography LtdSmeetham Hall Barn is a beautiful location for couples to get married Picture:David Islip Photography Ltd

With heavy oak beams, chiavari chairs and twinkling fairy lights, Smeetham Hall Barn, Sudbury, is well known for being a romantic, dream-like venue for couples to tie the knot.

The 16th century barn has been hosting weddings for 20 years and features a raised dance floor, cartwheel lighting and a large, fully stocked bar, to help couples make their big day as perfect as possible. For the first time in the barn’s history, they have had to close during peak season, because of coronavirus.

Owner Bridget says: “This is a very peculiar time for us – usually we’re fully booked and very busy but this year we’ve had to close due to the current pandemic. We have had to postpone all our weddings from March to June 2020 to later in the year or to the first quarter of 2021, so it’s exciting to know that once the virus has passed we can look forward to hosting many more beautiful weddings.

You may also want to watch:

“People have been really understanding of the situation, and we have been working very hard to move couples to a date that still suits them. New clients are still booking in with us, so it’s fantastic to see that couples are still excited to get married!”

As Bridget cannot currently take couples on a tour of the grounds, she has filmed a video tour to show exactly what makes Smeetham Hall Barn so special - click here to take a look around. She also offers tours via video call for those who want to see the grounds in a little more depth, and welcomes everyone interested to visit once lockdown has been lifted.

Smeetham Hall Barn is set within a property listed in the Domesday Book and is set in a picturesque location which boasts wildflower meadows and stunning lakes to help create perfect photography backdrops. A silk-lined marquee is attached to the barn, providing an elegant space for guests to relax and enjoy the venue, which is especially handy if the weather isn’t quite as planned!

There is no corkage fee, so couples are welcome to bring their own alcoholic drinks with no extra cost. Accessories can also be hired from Wilton and Flower, which offers four fantastic themes: evening chic, country garden, classic or create your own - more information can be found at wiltonandflower.com.

If you’re interested in finding out more about Smeetham Hall Barn, click here or call 01787 374 544.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s sad to end like this’ – Popular Ipswich pub announces shock closure

The Black Horse Pub in Ipswich is set to close its doors. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s sad to end like this’ – Popular Ipswich pub announces shock closure

The Black Horse Pub in Ipswich is set to close its doors. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Former nurse’s warning after loss of mother following coronavirus battle

Rosalita Selby died aged 75 after contracting coronavirus. Picture: MARIA SMALLWOOD

WATCH: Dramatic footage of police forcing disqualified driver to stop on A12

Akeem Long was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘They got bored of me... I should have left earlier’ - McCarthy on his Ipswich departure

Mick McCarthy's relationship with Town fans soured badly towards the end of his tenre. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Mum who battled depression uses exercise in lockdown to ‘help keep mind busy’

Sam Bull pictured with her husband Dave and her two children Georgie and Jesse - who have all been working out together in lockdown. Picture: SAM BULL

How Ipswich’s mayor is making history

Ipswich Mayor Jan Parry, here laying a Remembrance Day wreath, will stay on an extra year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24