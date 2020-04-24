What’s happening to Suffolk couples who booked to get married in summer 2020?

Smeetham Hall Barn has had to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic Picture:ESP Photography David Islip

Smeetham Hall Barn is closed for the season, but is giving couples virtual tours to help plan their big day in the future.

Smeetham Hall Barn is a beautiful location for couples to get married Picture:David Islip Photography Ltd Smeetham Hall Barn is a beautiful location for couples to get married Picture:David Islip Photography Ltd

With heavy oak beams, chiavari chairs and twinkling fairy lights, Smeetham Hall Barn, Sudbury, is well known for being a romantic, dream-like venue for couples to tie the knot.

The 16th century barn has been hosting weddings for 20 years and features a raised dance floor, cartwheel lighting and a large, fully stocked bar, to help couples make their big day as perfect as possible. For the first time in the barn’s history, they have had to close during peak season, because of coronavirus.

Owner Bridget says: “This is a very peculiar time for us – usually we’re fully booked and very busy but this year we’ve had to close due to the current pandemic. We have had to postpone all our weddings from March to June 2020 to later in the year or to the first quarter of 2021, so it’s exciting to know that once the virus has passed we can look forward to hosting many more beautiful weddings.

“People have been really understanding of the situation, and we have been working very hard to move couples to a date that still suits them. New clients are still booking in with us, so it’s fantastic to see that couples are still excited to get married!”

As Bridget cannot currently take couples on a tour of the grounds, she has filmed a video tour to show exactly what makes Smeetham Hall Barn so special - click here to take a look around. She also offers tours via video call for those who want to see the grounds in a little more depth, and welcomes everyone interested to visit once lockdown has been lifted.

Smeetham Hall Barn is set within a property listed in the Domesday Book and is set in a picturesque location which boasts wildflower meadows and stunning lakes to help create perfect photography backdrops. A silk-lined marquee is attached to the barn, providing an elegant space for guests to relax and enjoy the venue, which is especially handy if the weather isn’t quite as planned!

There is no corkage fee, so couples are welcome to bring their own alcoholic drinks with no extra cost. Accessories can also be hired from Wilton and Flower, which offers four fantastic themes: evening chic, country garden, classic or create your own - more information can be found at wiltonandflower.com.

If you’re interested in finding out more about Smeetham Hall Barn, click here or call 01787 374 544.