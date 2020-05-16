Fire crews called to Ipswich apartments after ‘strong smell of gas’

Two Ipswich fire crews have been called to an apartment block in Portman Road after residents reported a strong smell of gas.

The fire engines, both from Princes Street, were sent to Churchman’s House at 10.48am this morning and remain on the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Churchman’s House in Portman Road after reports of a strong smell of gas.

“The gas supplier as well as the block management are also on scene and an investigation into the source of the smell is taking place.”

As of 12pm no source has been identified, but enquiries are continuing.