Published: 7:00 PM May 10, 2021

Karen Hyland is looking forward to welcoming back families to Tumbledown soft play at Stonham Barns, from May 17. This picture taken before the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Tumbledown

Prime minister Boris Johnson has made parents' dreams come true this evening - as he allowed soft play centres across the county to open from next Monday.

As part of the easing of coronavirus restrictions, Mr Johnson has confirmed soft play and similar venues - like Yaya's house in Hintlesham - will be allowed to welcome families again from May 17.

The announcement is a relief to Karen Hyland, owner of Tumbledown Down soft play at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket.

Tumbledown's sensory room, at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket, will be open for private bookings from May 17 - Credit: Tumbledown

Mrs Hyland said: "I offer private hire for families. Lots of families are still scared to mix with others and so my method means they can play safely and feel confident.

"I will also be bringing back my toddler sessions, as many mums and toddlers have felt isolated and have lost out on learning social skills.

"My toddler groups will also be kept very small at around 10 children. This gives me the space to allow both parents to play if needed.

"Many have never seen their children in a soft play or social setting, and due to capacity this won't be offered in many settings."

Following feedback from her customers, Mrs Hyland will be running Tumbledown in the way she did before the last lockdown - allowing two households or a group of six to make a private booking.

Tumbledown soft play will opening for private bookings next week - Credit: Tumbledown

The sensory room at Tumbledown will also be opening under the same booking conditions and small toddler groups will be starting up again.

You can book private sessions at Tumbledown soft play, or the sensory room, by sending a message via its Facebook page.

Last summer, Mrs Hyland criticised the government guidelines, which she said unfairly impacted Suffolk's smaller soft play businesses.

Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich, complete with a Paddy and Scott's cafe, opened in July Picture: CLIP 'N CLIMB - Credit: Archant

Which of Suffolk's soft play centres will be opening from May 17?

Last week the owner of the Little City playgroup said the franchise has been told to stop operating in Suffolk for a week until lockdown restrictions are eased.

The soft play area at Clip 'n Climb, at Ransomes Europark in Ipswich, will be open from May 17. Find out more on its Facebook page.

Play2Day, at Martlesham near Ipswich, said it is looking forward to welcoming families back from next Monday. You can book a soft play session on its website.

Jump In Soft Play Park (previously Billy Beez), on Anglia Retail Park, will be open from Wednesday, May 19. You can book soft play and trampoline sessions on its website.

Yaya's House, a new soft play centre has opened in Hintlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Boond

Yaya's House, in Hintlesham, will be open to little visitors next week. Find out more about what it has lined up on its Facebook page.

CurveMotion, in Bury St Edmunds, will be open for roller skating and soft play fans from May 17. Bookings can be made on its website.

