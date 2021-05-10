News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Soft play centres across Suffolk all set to open from May 17

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM May 10, 2021   
Woman with blonde hair wearing blue Tumbledown top hugging Stonham Barns dog mascot

Karen Hyland is looking forward to welcoming back families to Tumbledown soft play at Stonham Barns, from May 17. This picture taken before the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Tumbledown

Prime minister Boris Johnson has made parents' dreams come true this evening - as he allowed soft play centres across the county to open from next Monday. 

As part of the easing of coronavirus restrictions, Mr Johnson has confirmed soft play and similar venues - like Yaya's house in Hintlesham - will be allowed to welcome families again from May 17. 

The announcement is a relief to Karen Hyland, owner of Tumbledown Down soft play at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket.

Tumbledown sensory room with blue lights green lava lamp and egg chair

Tumbledown's sensory room, at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket, will be open for private bookings from May 17 - Credit: Tumbledown

Mrs Hyland said: "I offer private hire for families. Lots of families are still scared to mix with others and so my method means they can play safely and feel confident. 

"I will also be bringing back my toddler sessions, as many mums and toddlers have felt isolated and have lost out on learning social skills.

You may also want to watch:

"My toddler groups will also be kept very small at around 10 children. This gives me the space to allow both parents to play if needed.

"Many have never seen their children in a soft play or social setting, and due to capacity this won't be offered in many settings."

Most Read

  1. 1 New cocktail bar and tapas restaurant to open in Ipswich
  2. 2 CCTV issued after thieves steal almost £900 in toys and food from B&M
  3. 3 Car ends up on side after crash involving parked car
  1. 4 'Kind and caring' friend of the football community dies
  2. 5 Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14
  3. 6 Vandals strike at beautiful stately home near Ipswich during restoration
  4. 7 'My life is on hold' – Ipswich man's plea for life-changing surgery
  5. 8 Search for man after girl, 10, accosted at B&M store in Stowmarket
  6. 9 See inside beautiful stately home near Ipswich - for one day only
  7. 10 Risk of thundery showers this evening, say forecasters

Following feedback from her customers, Mrs Hyland will be running Tumbledown in the way she did before the last lockdown - allowing two households or a group of six to make a private booking. 

Tumbledown soft play centre with foam mats, tables and play house

Tumbledown soft play will opening for private bookings next week - Credit: Tumbledown

The sensory room at Tumbledown will also be opening under the same booking conditions and small toddler groups will be starting up again. 

You can book private sessions at Tumbledown soft play, or the sensory room, by sending a message via its Facebook page.

Last summer, Mrs Hyland criticised the government guidelines, which she said unfairly impacted Suffolk's smaller soft play businesses

Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich, complete with a Paddy and Scott's cafe, opened in July Picture: CLIP 'N CL

Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich, complete with a Paddy and Scott's cafe, opened in July Picture: CLIP 'N CLIMB - Credit: Archant

Which of Suffolk's soft play centres will be opening from May 17? 

Last week the owner of the Little City playgroup said the franchise has been told to stop operating in Suffolk for a week until lockdown restrictions are eased.

The soft play area at Clip 'n Climb, at Ransomes Europark in Ipswich, will be open from May 17. Find out more on its Facebook page.

Play2Day, at Martlesham near Ipswich, said it is looking forward to welcoming families back from next Monday. You can book a soft play session on its website.

Jump In Soft Play Park (previously Billy Beez), on Anglia Retail Park, will be open from Wednesday, May 19. You can book soft play and trampoline sessions on its website. 

Yaya's House, a new soft play centre has opened in Hintlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Yaya's House, a new soft play centre has opened in Hintlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Boond

Yaya's House, in Hintlesham, will be open to little visitors next week. Find out more about what it has lined up on its Facebook page

CurveMotion, in Bury St Edmunds, will be open for roller skating and soft play fans from May 17. Bookings can be made on its website.

Do you run a soft play centre in Suffolk which set to open next week? Let us know by sharing details in our Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group.

Find out what other attractions in Suffolk can open from May 17 here.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Polling Station at Christchurch Park

Live

Election 2021: Ipswich Borough Council results

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Count at Ipswich Corn Exchange

Labour lose seats but retain power: Ipswich election results in full

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The victim of the shooting, a 15-year-old boy, remains in a critical condition in hospital Picture:

Kesgrave shooting: Trial date agreed as boy faces attempted murder charge

Jane Hunt

person
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Video

Van's roof torn off as it gets stuck under Suffolk bridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus