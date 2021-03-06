Spa Pavilion prepares to reopen this spring with full show line-up

Published: 7:00 PM March 6, 2021

Suzie Lowe and the Dennis Lowe Theatre Company will be bringing Kinky Boots to the Spa Pavilion - Credit: LUCY TAYLOR

A Suffolk seaside theatre is preparing for life after lockdown - with its café and box office to reopen next month and shows to start in June.

The Spa Pavilion at Felixstowe did manage to reopen in a Covid secure manner last December for the start of its panto run before a tier review meant it had to close again.

Now it is hopeful that restrictions will be lifted again and for the last time in the crisis, allowing shows to be staged - and has planned a full line-up for the year ahead.

A Spa spokesman said: "The big news is that we will re-open the café on 12 April for outdoor dining and drinking, from 10am to 5pm daily and the box office will open from the same date, Tuesday to Sunday 11am to 4pm.

"The box office will be dealing with all enquiries and ticket exchange/refund/voucher requests as fast as it can from this date, and will be contacting ticketholders directly, so if you have tickets there is no need to take any action at this point. We haven't quite got new dates for all affected shows yet, but we're working on it as fast as we can."

The theatre thanked all customers who have kept tickets for shows throughout the crisis, often through more than one postponement, as this has helped the venue to reopen when allowed.

"On the assumption that restrictions will end as planned, we've now created a packed programme of events from 21 June with a huge variety of shows right through to 2022.

"We're delighted to announce that we will open the new season with a run of the West End smash hit, Kinky Boots, brought to you in partnership with Suzie Lowe and the Dennis Lowe Theatre Company.

The Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe is preparing to reopen this spring - Credit: SPA PAVILION

"Also, we have three fantastic new shows to announce. For music lovers we have local soul music sensation MJ Soul, on 1 August, and the legendary Think Floyd, acclaimed by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason as 'better than we are', on 1 October.

"Then on Sunday 10 October, we have the return of Dirty Dusting. This production of the hilarious comedy, now on it's 7th national tour, stars Vicki Michelle (Allo Allo), Vicky Entwistle (Coronation Street) and comedienne Leah Bell as the cleaning ladies who decide to start an unusual side line."

But while it had been hoped to finish the interrupted panto run it has now been decided to postpone Cinderella until next Christmas.