Food from around the world at care home open day

People will be able to sample foods from around the world at Spring Lodge care home in Woolverstone Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE Archant

Care home workers are preparing a tasty surprise for an open day - with guests able to sample food from around the world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visitors to the event at Spring Lodge care home in Main Road, Woolverstone - which runs from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, January 26 - will be able to sample a variety of culinary delights.

Activities coordinator Aimee Davey, who came up with the idea for World Flavours Day, said: “We have an amazing mix of staff from all parts of the world working at our home on the Shotley Peninsula.

“I thought it would be great to use their culinary expertise to produce an open day treat for visitors.”

Jose Simoes, manager at the Kingsley Healthcare-run home, will be making paella and sangria, reflecting his Spanish heritage, while head chef Andy Gray and domestic worker Lana Shepherd will be bringing along boerewors sausages and Mrs Ball fruit chutney - both favourites in South Africa where their families come from.

Irina Lysak will be baking an apple cake popular in her Polish homeland, while other staff will be presenting stir fry noodles from the Philippines and a speciality vegetable stew from Romania.

Meanwhile, English staff will be baking cheese scones.

Entertainment will be provided by popular singer Netty Osman, who will perform songs from around the world and the Hara Tribal belly dance troupe.

Mr Simoes said: “It’s important for our residents to still feel part of their community so events open to the public like this are very important.”

He said visitors would be welcome to look around the home which offers a peaceful rural environment for dementia, respite and residential care.