'Most men are naughty': Ipswich older people's life tips to young whippersnappers

Residents at Spring Lodge care home in Woolverstone, near Ipswich, have given some words of advice to younger generations. Picture: KINGLSEY HEALTHCARE

When you've reached your 80s or 90s, you might hope that you've learned a thing or two that you can pass down to younger generations.

Residents at Spring Lodge care home in Woolverstone, near Ipswich, have given some words of advice to younger generations. Picture: KINGLSEY HEALTHCARE

And now these Suffolk care home residents have revealed their most important life lessons to some young whippersnappers - in the hope they can learn from their elders' life lessons.

Those living at Spring Lodge care home in Woolverstone, near Ipswich, which is run by Kingsley Healthcare, wrote the advice on paper so their messages on the routes to success and happiness stuck in people's minds.

Jean, 95, had some strong words for troublemakers when she said: "Behave yourself! Most men are naughty but find one who can learn from you, orn I'll give them the look!"

Residents at Spring Lodge care home in Woolverstone, near Ipswich, have given some words of advice to younger generations. Picture: KINGLSEY HEALTHCARE

Peter, 89, kept his advice short and simple by saying: "Never say never," while Eileen, aged 99 and a half, urged people to "take more time over things and don't rush" - with the caveat: "Don't be late for work."