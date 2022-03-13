Retired county hall typist marks 100th birthday

Members of All Saints Church choir and congregation in Kesgrave sang Happy Birthday to Betty Poole to mark her 100th birthday. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

A former county hall secretary has turned 100 with a birthday party shared with family living across the globe.

Betty Poole, who is a resident at Spring Lodge care home, in Woolverstone, was able to mark her big day with staff and loved ones at the home as well as relatives dialing in via Zoom from as far away as Arizona and Vancouver.

Mrs Poole was born Betty Podd on March 11, 1922, and the youngest of nine children.

She is also descended from 15th-century Yeoman farmers on the Shotley Peninsular.

After attending Northgate School she trained at secretarial college and worked as a shorthand typist and secretary at County Hall from 1939 to 1946.

She married her husband Reginald Poole in 1947 who worked as an officer of customs and excise at the Old Custom House.

They had two sons, Geoff and Chris, and moved to Chingford, in east London, after they were born.

The couple returned to live in Kesgrave on their retirement.

Mrs Poole worshipped for many years at All Saints Church, in Kesgrave, and continued to live in the community after the death of her husband aged 86.

The centenarian moved to Spring Lodge in 2020.

Activities co-ordinator Aimee Davey said: “Betty’s tender smile, gentle demeanour and quiet determination have endeared her warmly to many, and at an amazing 100 years she is much loved by her family, friends and carers.”

On Friday, Mrs Poole was joined by her sons and their wives as well as Rev Chris Nunn, from All Saints Church.

The vicar was accompanied by members of her congregation who sang hymns as well as joining in a chorus of Happy Birthday.







