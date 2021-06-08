Man admits attempting to rob Ipswich store

Published: 4:44 PM June 8, 2021

A sentencing hearing for a 28-year-old man who attempted to rob a convenience shop in Ipswich has been adjourned until next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 8) was Patreece Pryor, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, who admitted attempted robbery at Spurdens convenience store in Duke Street on January 14.

A man approached the counter at around 6 pm and demanded money from the till.

He claimed he had a gun in his pocket, but the victim refused to hand over money and he left the premises.. A weapon was not produced or seen during the incident.

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned sentence until July 5.