Teen spotted with fake gun quizzed by police
PUBLISHED: 06:15 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:15 02 April 2019
Archant
A teenager was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after being spotted with a weapon in Ipswich town centre.
Suffolk police received reports that someone was seen in possession of a firearm in the area of St Matthew’s Street, Ipswich, at around 7.30pm on March 29.
Officers found and arrested a 14-year-old boy carrying what they believed to be a gun.
He was taken to Martlesham police headquarters for questioning.
It was established that the weapon the teenager had was an imitation firearm and he was released under investigation pending further enquiries.
