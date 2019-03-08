Teen spotted with fake gun quizzed by police

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after being spotted with a weapon in Ipswich town centre.

Suffolk police received reports that someone was seen in possession of a firearm in the area of St Matthew’s Street, Ipswich, at around 7.30pm on March 29.

Officers found and arrested a 14-year-old boy carrying what they believed to be a gun.

He was taken to Martlesham police headquarters for questioning.

It was established that the weapon the teenager had was an imitation firearm and he was released under investigation pending further enquiries.