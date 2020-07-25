E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New 1940s-themed cafe could be coming to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 25 July 2020

An application has been submitted to turn this shop unit into a 1940s-themed cafe Picture: ARCHANT

An application has been submitted to turn this shop unit into a 1940s-themed cafe Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A new application has been submitted to create a 1940s-style cafe in Ipswich.

A wartime-themed tearoom could be coming to Ipswich if plans are approved Picture: ARCHANT

A change of use application has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council, which would see the transformation of a shop in St Peter’s Street into a wartime-themed tearoom.

The business would be specifically themed as a tearoom selling a range of refreshments including sandwiches, cakes and other refreshments.

The cafe would occupy the two ground floor and two first floor rooms, with space also being available outside during good weather.

Those behind the project believe the shop unit will provide the perfect location for the cafe because “it is an older, listed building already full of character”.

“We believe 31 St Peters Street has the ideal layout and feel for a 1940s tearoom and will fit in perfectly with its historical features and presence in the town,” the application’s design and access statement said.

The applicants say that the majority of the work required for the project is cosmetic and will not compromise the integrity of the building.

Those behind the project also hope that will help to attract footfall to this area of town and beyond to the waterfront.

“We also believe the addition of the business proposed will benefit the business community of St Peters Street and has already been positively received by those we know already operating businesses in this area,” said the statement.

“The tea rooms will complement other businesses around it and provides potential customers and footfall an additional choice and attraction in the area leading from the Waterfront into St Nicholas Street and onto the town centre.

“We intend to be fully incorporated into the local community and hope to become an asset to those living and working in this part of the town.”

An application had previously been submitted earlier this year for a similar venture.

However, the previous plans were for number 33a and this new application is for number 31.

The plans now incorporate measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including a new sink for customers to wash their hands in.

A final decision on the plans will be made by Ipswich Borough Council.

