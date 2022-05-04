Staff at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals to pay for parking again

Staff at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals will now have to pay to park on site - Credit: ARCHANT

Members of staff at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals now have to pay for to park on site after two years without charge due to Covid.

For the past two years, staff at hospitals run by East Suffolk North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) as funding was provided by the government from March 2020 to support NHS trusts to provide free parking for members of staff.

The government funding has now come to an end – which means workers at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals will have to pay for parking on site.

Although staff have to pay to park on site, the park and ride services in both Ipswich and Colchester are free to use for ESNEFT.

Paul Fenton, director of estates and facilities at ESNEFT, said: “We have reintroduced parking charges for staff parking during the day in line with the national announcement on free car parking for NHS staff coming to an end.

Paul Fenton is the director of estate and facilities for the East Suffollk and North Essex Foundation Trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospital - Credit: ESNEFT

“However, in accordance with new guidance issued last year, we will continue to provide free car parking for those colleagues who are in greatest need, including our staff who work overnight.

"Park and Ride services in both Colchester and Ipswich are free for ESNEFT staff to use.”

The money raised from the parking charges will go back into patient services, which included maintaining and improving the trust's car parks.

Senior Leaders are West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds confirmed that members of staff will not be made to pay for parking.

Nick Macdonald, executive director of resources at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Currently, parking at our West Suffolk Hospital site is free for staff.

"As a trust we are continuing to review this and if parking charges are to be reinstated, this will be communicated to our staff in good time.”