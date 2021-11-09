News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Broadcasting legend Foz goes back to radio roots

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:15 PM November 9, 2021
Stephen "Foz" Foster in the Hospital Radio Ipswich studio

Stephen "Foz" Foster in the Hospital Radio Ipswich studio - Credit: HRI

Legendary Suffolk radio presenter Stephen "Foz" Foster is returning to his broadcasting roots, by rejoining Hospital Radio Ipswich.

Foz, who had five years at HRI in the 1970s and 80s and presented virtually every show during that time, will present a show from 8-10pm each Tuesday from November 30. 

The exception will be when he is on announcer duties for Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

He has also become vice chairman of the station, which recently celebrated its 50th birthday.

Since leaving BBC Radio Suffolk in January after 30 years, he has also joined Radio Caroline with a weekly show, fulfilling a teenage ambition. 

Foz said: "It will be great to have my own two-hour weekly show on Hospital Radio Ipswich and I look forward to being part of the on-air team again.

"I’m delighted to be returning to the station where my radio career began back in 1977. It’s also an honour to be made vice chairman and I look forward to being part of an exciting new era on air and off it.

"My Tuesday evening show will reflect my passion for music from the 1950s to the modern day. Listeners’ requests and dedications will of course take pride of place.

Most Read

  1. 1 New £1.2m Ipswich bar with axe-throwing and mini-golf gets go-ahead
  2. 2 Man and woman died in Colchester A12 crash, police confirm
  3. 3 Man who caused Orwell Bridge closure after jump threat is jailed
  1. 4 Police want to speak to two passers-by after woman assaulted in Ipswich
  2. 5 Serious crash shuts A12 for nearly 8 hours
  3. 6 Fiat 500 left on embankment after crash on busy road outside Ipswich
  4. 7 Ipswich man locked up for string of break-ins
  5. 8 Teaching assistant caught with indecent images lied on CV to get job
  6. 9 Man in 70s dies after crash involving pedestrian and lorry on A14
  7. 10 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars last week

"I’ll also be inviting special guests onto the show and will be featuring music made in Suffolk including live unplugged performances in HRI’s studio."

The popular presenter recently received an honorary degree from the University of Suffolk.

As well as being broadcast to patients at Ipswich Hospital,  HRI can also be heard online. For more details, visit the website.

Ipswich Hospital
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Former Aldi store

New Ipswich Farmfoods store to open before Christmas

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The recently refurbed home is currently the most expensive Ipswich property on the market

Look inside: Stunning £1.5m home is most expensive on market in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Christchurch Park | Gallery

GALLERY: Crowds turn out for return of Christchurch Park fireworks display

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon