Broadcasting legend Foz goes back to radio roots

Legendary Suffolk radio presenter Stephen "Foz" Foster is returning to his broadcasting roots, by rejoining Hospital Radio Ipswich.

Foz, who had five years at HRI in the 1970s and 80s and presented virtually every show during that time, will present a show from 8-10pm each Tuesday from November 30.

The exception will be when he is on announcer duties for Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

He has also become vice chairman of the station, which recently celebrated its 50th birthday.

Since leaving BBC Radio Suffolk in January after 30 years, he has also joined Radio Caroline with a weekly show, fulfilling a teenage ambition.

Foz said: "It will be great to have my own two-hour weekly show on Hospital Radio Ipswich and I look forward to being part of the on-air team again.

"I’m delighted to be returning to the station where my radio career began back in 1977. It’s also an honour to be made vice chairman and I look forward to being part of an exciting new era on air and off it.

"My Tuesday evening show will reflect my passion for music from the 1950s to the modern day. Listeners’ requests and dedications will of course take pride of place.

"I’ll also be inviting special guests onto the show and will be featuring music made in Suffolk including live unplugged performances in HRI’s studio."

The popular presenter recently received an honorary degree from the University of Suffolk.

As well as being broadcast to patients at Ipswich Hospital, HRI can also be heard online. For more details, visit the website.