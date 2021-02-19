Foz back on airwaves with former pop pirates Radio Caroline

Published: 7:00 PM February 19, 2021

Much-loved Suffolk broadcaster Stephen Foster has a new home on the airwaves - and is joining former pirate station Radio Caroline.

Stephen, who left the BBC last autumn after more than 30 years, credits the pop pirates with introducing him to music and radio in his teens when he was a student at Copleston High in Ipswich.

Affectionately known as ‘Foz’, Stephen is thrilled to be joining Radio Caroline.

He said: “My passion for music was ignited by the guys on the ‘Mi Amigo’ in the ‘70s. DJs like Andy Archer, Tony Allan, Simon Barrett and Johnny Jason helped shape my eclectic musical tastes, so I’ve got a lot to thank them for."

Stephen Foster at home with his CD collection - Credit: SIMON PARKER

One of the UK’s most experienced and versatile music presenters, he began his full-time radio career in 1982 at Radio Orwell and Saxon Radio before moving to BBC Radio Suffolk in 1990.

Working in commercial radio he hosted the popular Headbangers’ Ball rock show, as well as numerous daytime programmes including The Home Run, and at the BBC Radio Suffolk he presented the Drivetime show for 15 years, as well as hosting numerous outside broadcasts from music festivals, including Latitude and Ipswich Music Day.

Away from radio work Stephen is the stadium announcer at Ipswich Town Football Club, writes about music for the East Anglian Daily Times and the Ipswich Star, is a concert promoter and compere, and also curates festival line-ups.

He also has as a long association with the band Dr Feelgood, having produced their album ‘Repeat Prescription’ and overseen many of their CD compilations.

Radio Caroline station manager Peter Moore said: “We are delighted to welcome Stephen Foster and as he has kindly acknowledged us as the long-term inspiration for his music choices maybe it will be, for him, much like finally coming home. No doubt his loyal listeners will find him to enjoy his programmes on Radio Caroline.”

Stephen Foster will be on Radio Caroline from 10am to 2pm on Tuesdays from March 2, on 648 AM, online at radiocaroline.co.uk and on DAB.