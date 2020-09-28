Ipswich town centre anti-social drinking order will be discussed

Ipswich Borough Council is to debate whether to continue public drinking restrictions in the town Picture: RUI VIEIRA/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Continued restrictions on the consumption of alcohol in Ipswich town centre are set to be debated by the borough council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The debate comes following a request from Suffolk Constabulary to extend an existing Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which has been in place since the previous Ipswich Designated Public Places Order became outdated in 2014.

Under the restrictions, anyone who is causing a nuisance in a public place while consuming alcohol can have their drink taken away from them by police – including community support officers – or council workers.

The order also allows officers to issue a fixed penalty notice of up to £100 or a referral for prosecution. It does not affect those considerately enjoying a drink in a public area or park.

You may also want to watch:

The call comes as the constabulary looks to continue tackling alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour in public places throughout the town centre.

It runs alongside the “Reducing the Strength” campaign launched in 2012 – which has seen 86 off-licences in the town stop selling so-called super strength alcohol (above 6.5%) in the last four years alone.

The three-pronged scheme sees off-licences asked to stop selling high-strength alcohol, police take action on street drinking disturbances, and the county council invest in outreach workers to encourage drinkers into treatment.

Councillors are set to debate the proposal for the restrictions at the borough council’s full council meeting on November 18.

A public consultation on the issue began on Wednesday, September 23 and will run until Wednesday, October 14, with the council encouraging people to get in touch and share their views.