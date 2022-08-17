'Fab-u-lous' Strictly Come Dancing event raises over £15,000

The popular annual Strictly Charity raised over £15,500 for young people in Suffolk - Credit: Warren Page

A Strictly Come Dancing inspired charity event, pairing non-dancers with semi-professionals, has raised over £15,000 for young people in Suffolk.

The annual event secured a "fab-u-lous" £15,500 for Inspire Suffolk which worked in partnership wtih Ipswich School of Dancing.

Each year, 10 volunteer dancers who have little to no previous dancing experience, are paired up with the help of semi-professional partners and teachers from Ipswich School of Dancing and have 10 weeks to learn to dance and fundraise.

At the weekend, pairs took to the dancefloor at the Royal Hospital School to perform a ballroom and Latin dance to a crowd of friends and family while under the watchful eye of the judging panel.

The cast of 2022 Strictly Charity - Credit: Warren Page

Sara Warburton, fundraising and event manager at Inspire said: "We are amazed by the wonderful support we've received this year for the Strictly Charity fundraiser."

Emma Hawley of Ipswich School of Dancing said: "We are proud to support Inspire Suffolk.

"From start to finish it was fab-u-lous, filled with great dancing, new friendships and wonderful people, all coming together to raise vital funds for Inspire Suffolk."

The competition paired non-dancers with semi-professionals - Credit: Warren Page