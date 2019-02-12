Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 13:14 12 February 2019

Claire List has left a heartfelt message for her other half. Picture: CLAIRE LIST

Claire List has left a heartfelt message for her other half. Picture: CLAIRE LIST

Archant

True romantics have been sending their loved ones heartfelt messages ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Alex and Emma Rudiger are looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day Picture: ALEX RUDIGERAlex and Emma Rudiger are looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day Picture: ALEX RUDIGER

Wannabe Romeos have been writing love notes to their betroved, reminding them just how much they mean to them, while our very own Juliets have been sharing special messages for their kindred spirits.

Claire List is one of the romantic readers who have submitted their declaration of love.

She said: “Happy Valentine’s day David, thank you for all your support over the past few weeks, I am extremely grateful as such a hard time all round.”

Explaining more about her current situation, she added: “I’ve recently changed jobs and David has supported me through my new chapter in my life, it’s been hard but worth it.

“There has been some illness in the family and David is there at the end of the day to listen to me and listen to me letting off steam.

“Nothing special but he is my rock and I can’t thank him and our little boy, Jonathan, enough for getting me through.

“We aren’t doing anything special for Valentine’s Day David is on call, but every day is special not just Valentine’s Day.

“I love you David and Jonathan.”

Alex Rudiger has also taken the time to write a piece for his wife Emma.

He wrote: “My beautiful wife. You are my rock and mean the world to me. Love you with all my heart.”

There is still time for you to send in your Valentine’s Day messages.

You can do this by filling in the form above.

On the day of love you will be able to find your message on our site to surprise your Valentine.

