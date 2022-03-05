News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Can you offer one of these pets their forever home in Suffolk?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:00 PM March 5, 2022
Some of the animals in need of a new home in Suffolk

Some of the animals in need of a new home in Suffolk - Credit: Ipswich and East Suffolk branch

From felines to ferrets, there are plenty of rescue animals looking for their forever homes in Suffolk at the moment. 

Dogs, cats, rabbits and more are currently being homed at an RSPCA centre in Suffolk. 

Here are some of the animals currently looking for adoption:

Dogs:

Cody

Cody or "curious Cody" as he is called by members of staff at the branch is still looking for his forever home

Cody the poodle cross is currently seeking a forever-home

Cody the poodle cross is currently seeking a forever-home - Credit: RSPCA Ipswich and East Suffolk

He was transferred to the branch from another RSPCA centre due to his behaviour. 

He is looking for experienced adopters who would enjoy continuing his ongoing reward-based training. 

Cody would best suit a quiet, low populated area where there are fewer passing vehicles, people and dogs. 

Breed: Poodle Crossbreed

Colour: Black

Gender: Male

Size: Small

Living with other animals: I cannot live with another dog, I cannot live with a cat, I cannot live with small animals

Family Situation: Adult home only

Experienced Required: Experienced home required

Cats:

Minnie

Minnie came into the care of the centre after her previous owner sadly passed away. 

Minnie is looking for her forever home after her previous owner sadly passed away 

Minnie is looking for her forever home after her previous owner sadly passed away - Credit: Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

Described as being very affectionate Minnie is a sweet-natured cat who loves fuss and attention.

Because of her weight, she is on a special diet and has developed painful joints which are being managed by pain relief. 

The branch will help with funding to go towards her medication.  

Breed: Domestic short-haired

Gender: Female

Age: Senior

Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat

Family Situation: May live with older children (8+ years)

Tuppence 

Tuppence has been described as a sweet-natured and affectionate cat by members of staff at the centre. 

Could you offer Tuppence a forever home?

Could you offer Tuppence a forever home? - Credit: Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

Her favourite past times consist of sitting on a nice warm blanket, watching the world go by and the odd fuss from her human family.

After a recent blood test, it was found that she has hypothyroidism and is now on medication to help with this.

Again, the branch will help with funding for the medication.  

Breed: Domestic semi-long haired

Gender: Female

Age: Senior

Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat

Family Situation: May live with older children (8+ years)

Phoenix 

Sadly, Phoenix had to be brought back to the centre after not getting on with the existing cat at his new home. 

Phoenix had to be brought back to the centre after not getting on with the existing cat at his new home

Phoenix had to be brought back to the centre after not getting on with the existing cat at his new home - Credit: Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

After moving in with his new family Phoenix came on leaps and bound and started to show signs of enjoying affection from his new family members. 

However, he can still be quite sensitive to loud noises and fast movements so would benefit from a calm and quieter environment. 

Breed: Domestic semi-long haired

Gender: Male

Age: Adult

Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat

Family Situation: May live with older children (8+ years)

Jackson and Abbie

Jackson and Abbie are looking for a forever home together after they came into the centre following a change in circumstance for their previous owner.

Abbie (pictured) is looking for a new home with her best friend Jackson

Abbie (pictured) is looking for a new home with her best friend Jackson - Credit: Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

At first, the pair seemed very shy but members of staff said with the right time and patience they have really started to show their true characters. 

Abbie was born with one of her back paws missing but this does not affect her life. 

Breed: Domestic short-haired

Gender: Male & Female

Age: Senior

Living with other animals: They cannot live with a dog or cat

Family Situation: May live with older children (8+ years)

Bowie and Gizmo 

The pair came into the shelter's care after their previous owner could no longer care for them. 

Bowie (pictured) and best mate Gizmo are looking for their forever home in Suffolk

Bowie (pictured) and best mate Gizmo are looking for their forever home in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

Bowie and Gizmo love spending time together so are looking for a home they can share. 

Breed: Domestic short-haired

Gender: Male

Age: Senior

Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat

Family Situation: May live with older children (8+ years)

Hector 

Hector came into care after his previous owner could no longer look after him. 

Could you offer Hector a forever home in Suffolk?

Could you offer Hector a forever home in Suffolk? - Credit: Ipswich and East Suffolk branch

Described as "sweet-natured" by staff at the centre, Hector is also a sensitive soul and is looking for a calm and quiet environment. 

Staff have also said that when Hector feels upset he does have some house training issues but once he feels comfortable and change can be avoided, he appears to be happy.

Breed: Domestic short-haired

Gender: Male

Age: Senior

Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat

Family Situation: May live with older children (8+ years)

Rabbits

Thelma and Louise 

The pair came into the care of the branch after they were removed from a property following an inspection. 

Best friends Thelma and Louise are looking to be rehomed together

Best friends Thelma and Louise are looking to be rehomed together - Credit: Ipswich and East Suffolk branch

Due to a lack of socialisation the two are very nervous around people and are looking to go to a quiet home, with understanding owners who can slowly gain their trust. 

Staff at the branch have described the pair as the "absolute best of friends" so they will need to go to their new home together. 

Gender: Female

Age: 1 Year

Breed: Dutch Cross

Iris and Bronagh 

The two rabbits were also brought into the care of the RSPCA after they were removed from a property by an inspector.

Iris and Bronagh, two female Rex rabbits, are looking for their forever home together. Picture: RSPC

Iris and Bronagh, two female Rex rabbits, are looking for their forever home together - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

Due to a poor start in life, they can be a little bit nervous around people.

Iris and Bronagh are a happily bonded pair so will need to go off to their new forever home together.

Gender: Female

Age: Iris - 3 Years/Bronagh - 2 Years

Breed: Rex

Ferrets 

Poppy and Dennis 

Dennis and Poppy came were brought into care separately but have since become the best of friends according to staff at the centre. 

Poppy and Dennis are looking for their forever home as a pair

Poppy and Dennis are looking for their forever home as a pair - Credit: Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

Described as "full of beans" the pair loving playing, chasing and tucking up together. 

Poppy is very confident around people and enjoys being in their company, and she is teaching Dennis that humans can be fun too.

Gender: Male and female

All animals featured are currently being homed at the Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch and more information can be found on the branch's website

Pets
Suffolk

