Burglar back in court to face extra theft charge

A burglar who was sentenced on Monday was back before a judge today to face a further charge which prosecutors failed to include at his hearing.

Marley Wagner-Ridgewell was sentenced to a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to the attempted burglary of a home in Cliff Lane, Ipswich, on October 30.

He was also charged with six further counts of thefts from shops in October last year in Sudbury, Walton and Ipswich.

Appearing back at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday via video link, Wagner-Ridgewell, 21, of Hawke Road, Ipswich, faced an additional charge of theft from a shop on July 23.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp apologised to the judge and said the additional charge should have been included at the hearing two days previously.

Judge David Goodin handed Wagner-Ridgewell a conditional discharge for two years for the additional offence.

Following his guilty plea, Wagner-Ridgewell was approached by specialist officers from the operation converter unit and he made voluntary admissions to a further 19 offences during interview which he asked to have 'taken into consideration' upon his sentencing on Monday.

These took place from July 25 to November 4 last year.

They included a case of fraud by false representation, a house burglary, a theft from a house, four thefts from motor vehicles, 11 thefts from shops and possession of cannabis. The total value of items stolen was more than £1,600 and around £150 of property was damaged.

In one burglary on Clapgate Lane in Ipswich on 3 October three jackets and four pairs of trainers were taken, before a car was broken into and bank cards taken which were subsequently used in nearby shops.

In another incident earlier in October on Childer's Court a mobile phone worth £200 was stolen from a van and during October and November there were four incidents of shoplifting from a Co-Op store in Ipswich.

Wagner-Ridgewell must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and a 12 month drug referral requirement to address his drug misuse.

DC Duncan Etchells, from the operation converter team, said: "The type of crimes that were committed are very intrusive, causing great distress and inconvenience to victims and loss of money to the businesses.

"This case is a good example of the opportunities we provide for offenders to work with the police to take offences into consideration when they are sentenced, which means they can start afresh when their sentence lapses as well as providing a sense of justice to the victims as we will always prosecute offenders for as many offences as we can. The rest is up to the courts to pass sentence."