Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Taxi driver broke equality law by refusing to allow guide dog into cab

10 January, 2019 - 05:30
Taxis are legally obliged to pick up assistance dogs unless exempt by the local authority Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Taxis are legally obliged to pick up assistance dogs unless exempt by the local authority Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

An Ipswich taxi driver has been fined for refusing to allow an assistance dog into her cab.

Susan Frost, 51, was taken to court under equality legislation for spurning the pre-booked fare in Holly Blue Close on October 9.

Frost, of Anchor Street, who appeared before magistrates on Tuesday for failing to accept a booking by a visually impaired woman, admitted breaching the Equality Act but insisted her behaviour was not discriminatory.

Borough council prosecutor Richard Essex said Frost was not exempt from the law when she went to the woman’s home.

“Taxi drivers are legally bound to carry a person with a guide dog, unless they have an exemption on good medical grounds,” added Mr Essex, who said drivers had been reminded of their obligations in the ‘Taxi Times’ publication.

Frost, a licence holder for five-and-a-half years, was driving for Hawk Express Cabs at the time.

Mr Essex said: “The victim was a severely visually impaired regular Hawk Express customer.

“It is customary to be contacted a few minutes before pick-up but she was unable to answer the call.

“When she heard an engine, she went outside and bumped into the car. She tapped the window and the driver said ‘I’m not taking a dog’. She said it was a guide dog, but the driver said ‘I don’t care, it’s still a dog. I don’t have to do it.’

“The driver claimed she had an allergy and was unaware the customer would have a dog.”

Frost handed up evidence of ongoing medical tests for allergies and claimed she had not known about the customer’s needs.

“I only did school runs for the first two years of my licence, so I never applied,” said Frost, who told magistrates she previously worked in health care and did not discriminate against disability.

“I pushed the ‘arrive’ button and waited. I was going to ‘no-show’ the job because I had no idea who I was picking up.

“My head was down and I didn’t notice her until she banged on the window. I wasn’t abrupt.

“I told her I was allergic, but I understand why she was angry and I apologise.”

Frost was fined £250 and told to pay the same amount in costs.

Stephen Connelly, borough licensing committee chairman, said: “We will not tolerate any form of discrimination. It is an offence to refuse to carry people and their assistance dogs and we want to get the message across that we will take action against any driver who flouts the law.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Pictured here in April 2018. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Soham teenager loses almost 10 stone and now loves clothes shopping, cycling and the gym

Catherine Garters of Soham lost 10 stone before her 18th birthday.

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport. Picture: RICHARD TAYLOR

Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

A car was torched by arsonists in Littleport on Saturday night (January 5). Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Where would you spend £3m to spruce up Ipswich town centre?

Arras Square beside the Buttermarket Centre and St Stephen's church, was created in 1992. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Taxi driver broke equality law by refusing to allow guide dog into cab

Taxis are legally obliged to pick up assistance dogs unless exempt by the local authority Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

New start up lab will give entrepreneurs in Suffolk something to shout about

Shout About Suffolk's Paddy Bishopp and Toby Durrant

Witness tells court gang ‘held down Tavis as he was stabbed’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Why Simon Dawkins will wear the No.49 shirt at Ipswich Town

Simon Dawkins has signed for Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists