Man who died following Ipswich collision is named

Police closed a section of London Road following the collision Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 62-year-old man who died after he was involved in a collision in Ipswich before Christmas has been named.

Stewart Moxham, who was born in Torquay, Devon, died at the scene of the accident in London Road on December 9, 2019.

Today, an inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich.

Mr Moxham had suffered a medical episode and been involved in a road traffic collision on the evening of December 9, the inquest heard.

Police had been called shortly before 7pm to reports a BMW had collided with the central reservation.

The inquest heard Mr Moxham was pronounced dead at the scene by helicopter paramedics.

Officers closed a section of London Road for a short time while an investigation was carried out into what happened.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish opened and adjourned the inquest for a full hearing scheduled for June 10, 2020.