Man arrested after police called to court disturbance
Published: 1:12 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 5:03 PM December 8, 2020
- Credit: ARCHANT
A man has been arrested after police were called to a disturbance outside Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich this morning.
The incident happened shortly before 10am on Tuesday.
Suffolk Constabulary said a 23-year-old Mildenhall man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning.
Police were understood to have been called to reports of a disturbance involving a man due to attend magistrates’ court on Tuesday morning.
