Published: 1:12 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 5:03 PM December 8, 2020

Police were called to Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: ARCHANT

A man has been arrested after police were called to a disturbance outside Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich this morning.

The incident happened shortly before 10am on Tuesday.

Suffolk Constabulary said a 23-year-old Mildenhall man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning.

Police were understood to have been called to reports of a disturbance involving a man due to attend magistrates’ court on Tuesday morning.