News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star Home > News

Man arrested after police called to court disturbance

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 1:12 PM December 1, 2020    Updated: 5:03 PM December 8, 2020
Police were called to Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called to Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: ARCHANT

A man has been arrested after police were called to a disturbance outside Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich this morning.

The incident happened shortly before 10am on Tuesday.

Suffolk Constabulary said a 23-year-old Mildenhall man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning.

Police were understood to have been called to reports of a disturbance involving a man due to attend magistrates’ court on Tuesday morning.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

Family heartbroken by death of ‘life and soul of the party’ Adrian

Holly Hume

person

Ipswich Live

Frustration as ‘horrific’ flooding affects housing estate for over a year

Holly Hume

person

Ice skating returns to the seaside for Christmas

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon

Egg-free cake maker moves into former Superdrug store

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus