Is this the perfect breakfast for Suffolk Day?

Published: 7:00 PM June 20, 2021

Local sauce company Stokes has created what it believes to be the perfect cooked breakfast to celebrate Suffolk Day.

The full Suffolk is the brainchild of the company's innovation chef Andy Weatherill and includes some of the county's greatest locally made specialties.

Additions include Musk's famous Newmarket sausages, Brundish bacon from Lane Farm and a Chelmer bread loaf from Two Magpies Bakery.

The black pudding came from across the border however, from Norfolk's Fruit Pig.

Andy Weatherill, innovation chef at Stokes - Credit: Stokes Sauces

To finish it off, it can be served with Stokes ketchup, brown sauce, or Bloody Mary ketchup.

Ben Rourke, marketing assistant at Stokes, said: "We are incredibly lucky to have so many fantastic producers of food and drink in our wonderful county.

“Here at Stokes, we feel that Suffolk Day gives everyone the opportunity to take a step back and really appreciate just how much goes on in not so ‘sleepy Suffolk’!

"From the vast number of farms in the county, to the producers such as us, through to the fantastic pubs and restaurants, the food & drink produced, made, and served here in Suffolk is thoroughly enjoyed by those across the UK and beyond!”