Could you be East Anglia’s next Elvis?

PUBLISHED: 14:11 17 February 2019

The competition pits 12 Elvis' against each other, for the first time at the Copdock Best Western in Ipswich Picture: ANDY SEXTON

Archant

Calling all hound dogs - Ipswich is hosting an Elvis tribute competition to find the next king of rock’n’roll.

The King of the Elvis' will strut home with the The King of the Elvis' will strut home with the "Kings Crown Award" and £1000 in prize money when the competition comes to Copdock, Ipswich later this year Picture: ANDY SEXTON

For the last four years, Elvis enthusiast and promoter Andy Sexton has run the ‘Kings Crown’ competition for amateur Elvis tribute acts, inviting a dozen of the best hopefuls to compete in Norfolk to settle who is best.

For the first time the competition is leaving its birthplace, Gorleston’s Ocean Room, and heading to the Copdock Best Western in Ipswich.

Mr Sexton expects a bumper crowd and fierce competition this year, thanks to the addition of a £1,000 top prize.

Last year’s winner-turned-professional Elvis tribute act, Great Blakenham’s Andy Ottley, will be one of the four judges picking the best amateur Elvis.

Winners like Great Blakenham's Andy Ottley get a cash prize, crown and certificate to prove they are the king of Kings Picture: ANDY SEXTON

Mr Sexton said: “Months before the event we invite any and all amateur Elvis’ to step forward and have a go.

“As long as they’re over 18 and don’t work as an entertainer full-time they could do it.”

Mr Sexton added that looking and sounding like Elvis are big advantages to qualifying too.

The contest is being held on October 26, 2019.

Andy Ottley, winner of the competition in 2018, wowed audiences in Gorleston's Ocean Room as a leather-clad Elvis Picture: ANDY SEXTON

Thinking of applying? Email organiser Andy Sexton or call him on 07814 611067.

