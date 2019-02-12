Could you be East Anglia’s next Elvis?
PUBLISHED: 14:11 17 February 2019
Archant
Calling all hound dogs - Ipswich is hosting an Elvis tribute competition to find the next king of rock’n’roll.
For the last four years, Elvis enthusiast and promoter Andy Sexton has run the ‘Kings Crown’ competition for amateur Elvis tribute acts, inviting a dozen of the best hopefuls to compete in Norfolk to settle who is best.
For the first time the competition is leaving its birthplace, Gorleston’s Ocean Room, and heading to the Copdock Best Western in Ipswich.
Mr Sexton expects a bumper crowd and fierce competition this year, thanks to the addition of a £1,000 top prize.
Last year’s winner-turned-professional Elvis tribute act, Great Blakenham’s Andy Ottley, will be one of the four judges picking the best amateur Elvis.
Mr Sexton said: “Months before the event we invite any and all amateur Elvis’ to step forward and have a go.
“As long as they’re over 18 and don’t work as an entertainer full-time they could do it.”
Mr Sexton added that looking and sounding like Elvis are big advantages to qualifying too.
The contest is being held on October 26, 2019.
Thinking of applying? Email organiser Andy Sexton or call him on 07814 611067.