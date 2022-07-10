News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'Delight' as fire service move into state-of-the-art hub

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 8:00 AM July 10, 2022
Crews have arrived at a new fire station on Princes Street in Ipswich 

Crews have arrived at a new fire station on Princes Street in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters have moved into their new home following the opening of their new shared station in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has moved into the blue light hub, in Princes Street, which will be shared with the police. 

Fire crews have already started operating from there, however, the building is not yet complete, and the police will not be moving in until a later date. 

Dan Fearn, deputy chief fire officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I am delighted that our fire crews are now able to start operating from the state-of-the-art blue light hub at Princes Street. 

“This marks an exciting new chapter for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and will enable us to work collaboratively with police colleagues to continue to protect Suffolk and best serve our communities.  

“I’d like to thank all those involved in the project, as well as our partners at the Army Reserve Centre for temporarily hosting our Princes Street Fire Station during the refurbishment works and being so accommodating and cooperative.” 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Beth Mead celebrates scoring for England – Greene King is offering free pints to people who share her surname

Pubs

How to get a free pint at a Suffolk pub if you have one of 23 surnames

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man was arrested in Ipswich yesterday by the Metropolitan Police 

Suffolk Live News

Suspected right-wing terrorist arrested in Ipswich by Met Police

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ranelagh Primary School has been rated as 'Good' by Ofsted for the second time in a row.

Ipswich primary school rated 'Good' by Ofsted for second time in row

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
Lidl Futura Park

Retail

Work starts on new Ipswich Lidl store at Futura Park

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon