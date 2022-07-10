'Delight' as fire service move into state-of-the-art hub

Crews have arrived at a new fire station on Princes Street in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters have moved into their new home following the opening of their new shared station in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has moved into the blue light hub, in Princes Street, which will be shared with the police.

Fire crews have already started operating from there, however, the building is not yet complete, and the police will not be moving in until a later date.

Dan Fearn, deputy chief fire officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I am delighted that our fire crews are now able to start operating from the state-of-the-art blue light hub at Princes Street.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and will enable us to work collaboratively with police colleagues to continue to protect Suffolk and best serve our communities.

“I’d like to thank all those involved in the project, as well as our partners at the Army Reserve Centre for temporarily hosting our Princes Street Fire Station during the refurbishment works and being so accommodating and cooperative.”