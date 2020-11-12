E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Millions coming for new cycle measures – but Suffolk won’t close many more roads

PUBLISHED: 00:01 13 November 2020

Councillor Paul West and Head of Transport Strategy Graeme Mateer showed off the new cycle route in Milner Street in Ipswich in July. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Councillor Paul West and Head of Transport Strategy Graeme Mateer showed off the new cycle route in Milner Street in Ipswich in July. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Suffolk County Council is set to get nearly £1.7m to improve cycling and walking routes in towns – especially Ipswich – in the government’s latest bid to encourage more people to leave their cars at home in the wake of the pandemic.

And in Essex more than £7.3m has been given to the council to improve cycle facilities – although most of that is expected to be spent in urban centres near London like Basildon, Harlow and Epping Forest.

The new money had been expected by Suffolk which will now go ahead with drawing up plans for new schemes to encourage cycling and walking – although this time there will be widespread public consultations and there are unlikely to be many road closures in Ipswich.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has told councils to ensure there is proper consultation after schemes in some parts of the country received major criticism in May. If he is not happy with councils’ consultations he could ask for money to be returned.

MORE: Grant Shapps warns councils about cycle lane changes

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Ipswich Paul West said he did not expect the money to be spent on closing many more routes to general traffic – and did not think there would be more traffic “wands” put up to separate cycles and other road users.

But he did expect more would be spent on improving existing routes and installing more facilities for cyclists. He said: “This is in line with what we had been expecting and now we shall be looking at how this can be used to improve cycling and walking. But we know that nothing will be done unless we can be sure it has public support.

“I don’t think there will be more than one or two more road closures, but there could be a few more changes like moving crossings to make them easier for cyclists.”

MORE: Road closures bring peace for some residents

A spokesman for the county’s highways department said officials had been waiting for the news – and this would enable them to go ahead with planning new schemes. He added: “We welcome the announcement of further funding and look forward to starting consultation on potential schemes in due course.”

Councils have been told that after consultations have taken place, work on new schemes should get under way so they are introduced next spring and in place by the time more people want to get back on their bikes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Millions coming for new cycle measures – but Suffolk won’t close many more roads

Councillor Paul West and Head of Transport Strategy Graeme Mateer showed off the new cycle route in Milner Street in Ipswich in July. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Fitness Club closes after failed attempt to renegotiate rent charges

Ipswich Fitness Club, formerly owned by DW Sports, will not be reopening when the Covid-19 lockdown ends in December Picture: ARCHANT

What are the current Covid infection rates in Suffolk?

The government has released the latest coronavirus infection rates Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Stress and depression doubles in Suffolk due to Covid-19

Double the number of people in Suffolk have reported stress or mental health concerns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Caring paramedic given send off ‘he truly deserved’

The ambulance service gave a Guard of honour for paramedic Lee Fox at his funeral in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN