Ipswich-based young adult's charity Zest gets £11k boost from Hannah 100

More than 25 people have run, cycled and walked 100km to give an £11,000 boost to a Suffolk young adult charity.

The participants were taking part in the Hannah 100 virtual endurance challenge in aid of Zest.

Throughout January, John Mitchell organised Hannah 100 for Zest, which provides care to his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, who lives with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

John was joined by more than 25 people in covering a 100km distance via running, cycling or walking, within a day, a week or throughout the month.

He said: "A huge thank you and congratulations to all took up the challenge and reached their goals.

“What started as an idea towards the end of 2020, spiralled into a tremendous initiative resulting in people of all ages and abilities coming forward to take part in completing the 100k in their very own way.

“To say I am delighted would be an understatement. I never thought I would hit my personal target not to mention the collective effort helping us surpass our collective £10,000 target.

“A massive thank you goes to all who took part and everyone who sponsored them, it’s great to think that this money will make such a difference to the day-to-day work Zest does.”

Part of the St Elizabeth Hospice Group, Zest provides specialist medical and social support services to young adults, aged 14 and upwards, living with progressive and life-limiting illnesses, while also ensuring the smooth transition from children’s hospice into adult care.

Of the £11,221 raised by Hannah 100, £3,000 was raised by members of the Zest team who successfully completed their 100km in January.

Helen Finlinson, Young Adult Care and Transition Lead for Zest, said: “Many congratulations to John and everyone involved in this fantastic achievement.

“It is great to see the support Hannah 100 has received and we are so grateful to John for organising this challenge and raising such a brilliant sum.

“Every pound really counts and makes a huge difference to Zest and our ability to support remarkable young people in our local community and help them fulfill their aspirations and enjoy the quality of life they deserve.”

To find out more about Zest call 01473 727776 or visit the charity's website.