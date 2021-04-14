Published: 6:44 PM April 14, 2021

Ipswich and Colchester hospital are asking vitistors and outpatients to have a Covid test before visiting - Credit: Archant

Visitors and outpatients are now being asked to have a Covid test before entering Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

With the Government announcing that anyone in England can access lateral flow tests, outpatients are being asked to take their test the day before their appointment at the two hospitals, which are run by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

If the test comes back positive, visitors are being asked to self isolate and call the number on their appointment letter to rearrange.

Visitors who are coming to Ipswich and Colchester hospital vaccine hubs for the coronavirus vaccine are also being asked to take a test.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said "everyone has a role to play in helping to stop the spread of this virus".

“Now lateral flow tests are more widely available, having a test before going to hospital is the responsible thing to do," said Mr Hulme.

"However, we recognise that it is a personal choice and it is not easy or possible for everyone."

Mr Hulme said his teams are very grateful for people's support in keeping the two hospitals safe.

The hospital teams are also asking all visitors to wear a surgical face mask, apron and gloves when with hospital patients.