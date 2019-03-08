Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich MP joins campaigners at biggest-ever climate change march

PUBLISHED: 16:17 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 27 June 2019

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin joined Suffolk campaigners at the biggest-ever climate change lobby in London Picture: ELEANOR CHURCH

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin joined Suffolk campaigners at the biggest-ever climate change lobby in London Picture: ELEANOR CHURCH

ELEANOR CHURCH

Campaigners from Suffolk joined the largest-ever environmental lobby of parliament this week, in a push to get MPs to urgently act on climate change.

Claire Robinson, from Ipswich, was also at the march Picture: ELEANOR CHURCHClaire Robinson, from Ipswich, was also at the march Picture: ELEANOR CHURCH

More than 200 MPs came out to meet constituents in London on Wednesday. They were there to demand ambitious new laws to cut plastic waste, improve air quality and help stop the UK's contribution to climate change by 2045. Languages teacher Claire Robinson, from Ipswich, was one of more than 12,000 people at the lobby and met with the town's MP, Sandy Martin.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "It was so great to meet with my MP and discuss issues that really matter."

The Time is Now climate change lobby believes now is the time to confront the climate crisis and send a strong message to parliament that the people really want to tackle climate change.

Mr Martin tweeted: "Incredible turnout for mass climate change lobby. Really pleased to meet so many dedicated residents of Ipswich."

Most Read

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Driver who crashed into train with baby in his car faces jail

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Driver who crashed into train with baby in his car faces jail

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

The A-Z of Ipswich Town - P is for Portman Road

A general view of the ground during the Ipswich Town v Stevenage (EFL Cup First round) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 09 August 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Brand new Superdry to open this Saturday in Ipswich Buttermarket

Superdry in Ipswich Buttermarket will open this Saturday at 10am. Picture: ARCHANT

Drag SOS makeover show gives three Suffolk people a whole new look – and the NCFC Canary Fairy makes an appearance

Anna

Hank’s Deli is latest addition to Ipswich’s growing vegan offering

Hank's Deli is opening in Lloyd's Avenue in Ipswich. Picture: HANK'S DELI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists