Ipswich MP joins campaigners at biggest-ever climate change march

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin joined Suffolk campaigners at the biggest-ever climate change lobby in London Picture: ELEANOR CHURCH ELEANOR CHURCH

Campaigners from Suffolk joined the largest-ever environmental lobby of parliament this week, in a push to get MPs to urgently act on climate change.

Claire Robinson, from Ipswich, was also at the march Picture: ELEANOR CHURCH Claire Robinson, from Ipswich, was also at the march Picture: ELEANOR CHURCH

More than 200 MPs came out to meet constituents in London on Wednesday. They were there to demand ambitious new laws to cut plastic waste, improve air quality and help stop the UK's contribution to climate change by 2045. Languages teacher Claire Robinson, from Ipswich, was one of more than 12,000 people at the lobby and met with the town's MP, Sandy Martin.

She said: "It was so great to meet with my MP and discuss issues that really matter."

The Time is Now climate change lobby believes now is the time to confront the climate crisis and send a strong message to parliament that the people really want to tackle climate change.

Mr Martin tweeted: "Incredible turnout for mass climate change lobby. Really pleased to meet so many dedicated residents of Ipswich."