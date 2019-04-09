Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Families devastated after vandals attack baby memorial tree

09 April, 2019 - 16:30
The Tree of Remembrance, created to remember babies who have died during pregnancy, childbirth, or after birth, has been damaged again Picture: ARCHANT

The Tree of Remembrance, created to remember babies who have died during pregnancy, childbirth, or after birth, has been damaged again Picture: ARCHANT

A midwife has condemned vandals who damaged a memorial tree for bereaved families in Ipswich.

Precious leaves are attached to the Tree of Remembrance in Holywells Park to remember babies who have died during pregnancy, childbirth, or after birth.

One of these was recently ripped off the tree, and several personal mementos were also found on the ground nearby.

News of this latest incident, which has prompted park rangers to step up their patrols, comes after a number of similar attacks over the last two years.

“The Tree of Remembrance is a really important place to visit for so many families who have lost a baby and acts of vandalism, no matter how big or small, have a big impact,” said Ali Brett, bereavement midwife at Ipswich Hospital.

“The damage to the property may be easily repaired but the damage it does to our families’ emotions is much harder to heal.

“We condemn any act of vandalism and ask all our communities to please help look after these special places.”

Now the Ipswich Hospital Baby Bereavement Group, which looks after the tree, is looking at ways of improving security around it.

They are working with Ipswich Borough Council to find a solution, without compromising the natural environment.

A council spokesman said: “We are sickened by this appalling and emotionless act of vandalism piece of vandalism. “We urge members of the public to help us find those who are responsible, and also to prevent similar attacks.

“We are increasing park patrols in the area as a result.

He added: “We share the sorrow of those associated with the tree.”

They also said those who are out on park patrol are using body cameras for extra security.

Members of the baby bereavement group have recently put new trail posts up in the park, which feature a subtle design to help guide families to the tree.

This most recent incident, thought to have happened at the beginning of March, has been reported to the police.

Witnesses and anyone with information should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 with information.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill in their online form.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

Challenges building cultural cohesion with town’s newer arrivals

Organisations such as Ipswich Community Media, pictured at an open day at ISCRE, have worked to support new communities Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Elmer crafts teach children about acceptance

Elmer Day at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich was a mammoth success. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Toto’s got better... He was maybe a little bit erratic before’ – Lambert on Nsiala’s role going forwards

Toto Nsiala has made 14 starts and four substitute appearances since joining Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Opening date revealed for Ipswich fish restaurant

The Ocean Fish Basket, in Upper Brook street The Orman family, daughters Yasemin and Safiye and mum and dad Nicola and Hasan, Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists