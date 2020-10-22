Suffolk MPs back government to reject free school meals extension

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt voted against extending free school meals. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Six of Suffolk’s seven Conservative MPs voted against an opposition motion that would have continued to offer free meals to children during school holidays until next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The motion was put down by Labour after the campaign by England footballer Marcus Rashford to highlight the problem of food poverty for many children.

The Manchester United player urged politicians to “unite” to protect the most vulnerable children and vowed to continue campaigning, writing on Twitter: “For as long as they don’t have a voice, they will have mine.”

He released a statement after Labour’s motion, which called for the scheme to be extended over school holidays until Easter 2021, was defeated by 261 votes to 322 – a majority of 61.

Downing Street ruled out performing a late U-turn ahead of the vote, with Boris Johnson also telling Prime Minister’s Questions: “We support kids on low incomes in school and we will continue to do so.

“But the most important thing is to keep them in school and not tear off into another national lockdown taking them out of school. We will continue to use the benefits system and all the systems of income to support children throughout the holidays as well.”

MORE: Labour calls on Suffolk MPs to back free school meals extension

You may also want to watch:

The only Suffolk MP not to vote against the bill was Central Suffolk and North Ipswich member Dr Dan Poulter who was given leave of absence by government whips.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said the government should find a better way of helping disadvantaged children than just extending school meals to holiday periods.

He said: “I backed this move when it was first proposed for the summer holidays, but we really should look at something more than just extending free school meals to holiday periods until March. We should look at extending this support through Universal Credit to ensure it carries on.”

We have contacted all the MPs from the area who did oppose the bill to ask their reasons for voting against a move that has attracted widespread support across the country.

Five Conservative MPs, including the chair of the Education Committee Robert Halfon, did vote with Labour to support the provision of free meals for children.

They were: Caroline Ansell (Eastbourne), Robert Halfon (Harlow), Jason McCartney (Colne Valley), Anne Marie Morris (Newton Abbot) and Holly Mumby-Croft (Scunthorpe).

Several cabinet ministers, including Home Secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, and Overseas Trade Secretary Liz Truss were also away from the House of Commons and did not vote.