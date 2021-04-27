Published: 4:30 PM April 27, 2021

Have you noticed that the front of Suffolk New College has been lit up green this week? - Credit: Suffolk New College

The Suffolk New College campus in Ipswich will be lit up each night this week, as a way of celebrating National Gardening Week.

It is hoped the green glow, coming from the college in Rope Walk, will encourage passers-by to think about the mental health benefits gardening can bring.

Kate Rupp, head of apprenticeships at Suffolk New College, has said there has been a marked increased in potential students enquiring about horticultural courses over the last year.

Mrs Rupp said: "People have replaced going out with staying in.

"Enjoying the outdoors and the therapeutic side to gardening has really come to the fore."

Kyle Mann studies with Suffolk New College, he works for Perennial as an apprentice, spending his time looking after Fullers Mill Garden in West Stow - Credit: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

The Gardening Awareness Week campaign was created by the Royal Horticultural Society, who decided to encourage more people to take part in the healthy and productive outdoor activity of gardening.

Kyle Mann, from Bury St Edmunds, is currently studying on an apprenticeship in horticulture with Suffolk New College.

The 23-year-old, who looks after Fullers Mill garden in West Stow, said: "I think the campaign is great and I’d say to others that the world needs gardeners more than ever because of all the environmental changes that are happening.”

Gardening Awareness Week runs from now until Monday, May 3.

