Students given chance to blossom at college spring concert

PUBLISHED: 18:03 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 03 April 2019

Suffolk One hold their spring concert every year before the Easter holidays. Picture: JOE TAYLOR

Suffolk One hold their spring concert every year before the Easter holidays. Picture: JOE TAYLOR

Archant

Music stars of tomorrow are set to show off their talent at Suffolk One’s annual spring concert.

Ipswich student Daisy Jackaman will perform at the concert before going to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts. Picture: SUFFOLK ONEIpswich student Daisy Jackaman will perform at the concert before going to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts. Picture: SUFFOLK ONE

The teenagers are due to take to the stage at the sixth form college in Ipswich on Thursday, April 4.

Musical numbers from The 1975 and The Greatest Showman are among the hits due to be performed, alongside original pieces from students.

Performers include student Daisy Jackaman, who has recently been given an offer to study a music degree at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

Miss Jackaman is set to perform an original piece on the night before embarking on her transatlantic trip.

Lois Hinsley, director of curriculum at the college, said: “The spring showcase is a chance for people to come and see talented students like Daisy, who is one of the music stars of tomorrow, perform a variety of classics today.

“This event is always a great way for visitors to come along and get a feel good factor ahead of the upcoming Easter break.”

Doors for the concert open at 7pm and tickets are available here.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

