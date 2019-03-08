Students given chance to blossom at college spring concert

Suffolk One hold their spring concert every year before the Easter holidays. Picture: JOE TAYLOR Archant

Music stars of tomorrow are set to show off their talent at Suffolk One’s annual spring concert.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich student Daisy Jackaman will perform at the concert before going to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts. Picture: SUFFOLK ONE Ipswich student Daisy Jackaman will perform at the concert before going to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts. Picture: SUFFOLK ONE

The teenagers are due to take to the stage at the sixth form college in Ipswich on Thursday, April 4.

Musical numbers from The 1975 and The Greatest Showman are among the hits due to be performed, alongside original pieces from students.

Performers include student Daisy Jackaman, who has recently been given an offer to study a music degree at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

Miss Jackaman is set to perform an original piece on the night before embarking on her transatlantic trip.

Lois Hinsley, director of curriculum at the college, said: “The spring showcase is a chance for people to come and see talented students like Daisy, who is one of the music stars of tomorrow, perform a variety of classics today.

“This event is always a great way for visitors to come along and get a feel good factor ahead of the upcoming Easter break.”

Doors for the concert open at 7pm and tickets are available here.