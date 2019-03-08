Students given chance to blossom at college spring concert
PUBLISHED: 18:03 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 03 April 2019
Archant
Music stars of tomorrow are set to show off their talent at Suffolk One’s annual spring concert.
The teenagers are due to take to the stage at the sixth form college in Ipswich on Thursday, April 4.
Musical numbers from The 1975 and The Greatest Showman are among the hits due to be performed, alongside original pieces from students.
Performers include student Daisy Jackaman, who has recently been given an offer to study a music degree at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.
Miss Jackaman is set to perform an original piece on the night before embarking on her transatlantic trip.
Lois Hinsley, director of curriculum at the college, said: “The spring showcase is a chance for people to come and see talented students like Daisy, who is one of the music stars of tomorrow, perform a variety of classics today.
“This event is always a great way for visitors to come along and get a feel good factor ahead of the upcoming Easter break.”
Doors for the concert open at 7pm and tickets are available here.