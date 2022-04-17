Did you see the Pink Moon in the sky above Suffolk last night?

Gallery

Did you see the pink moon above Suffolk? - Credit: JW Photography

The first full moon of spring - known as the Pink Moon - was visible in the sky above Suffolk last night.

Stunning readers' pictures taken from the Port of Felixstowe and the Shotley peninsula show the moon at its brightest shortly before 8pm on Saturday.

The pink moon behind cranes from the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: JW Photopgraphy

While the name has nothing to do with the actual colour of the moon, under the right conditions it can appear to have a slightly pink hue.

April's full moon is known as the pink moon - Credit: Alex Rudiger

This usually happens when the moon is close to the horizon, when the Sun’s light reflected off the moon towards Earth is filtered through clouds, dust and smoke.

Jeff Welch captured this picture of the pink moon over the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: JW Photography

It's actually named after pink wildflowers, which appear in North America in early spring.