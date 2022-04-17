Gallery
Did you see the Pink Moon in the sky above Suffolk last night?
Published: 9:13 AM April 17, 2022
- Credit: JW Photography
The first full moon of spring - known as the Pink Moon - was visible in the sky above Suffolk last night.
Stunning readers' pictures taken from the Port of Felixstowe and the Shotley peninsula show the moon at its brightest shortly before 8pm on Saturday.
While the name has nothing to do with the actual colour of the moon, under the right conditions it can appear to have a slightly pink hue.
This usually happens when the moon is close to the horizon, when the Sun’s light reflected off the moon towards Earth is filtered through clouds, dust and smoke.
It's actually named after pink wildflowers, which appear in North America in early spring.