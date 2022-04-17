News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Did you see the Pink Moon in the sky above Suffolk last night?

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:13 AM April 17, 2022
Did you see any pictures of the pink moon?

Did you see the pink moon above Suffolk? - Credit: JW Photography

The first full moon of spring - known as the Pink Moon - was visible in the sky above Suffolk last night.

Stunning readers' pictures taken from the Port of Felixstowe and the Shotley peninsula show the moon at its brightest shortly before 8pm on Saturday.

The pink moon behind cranes from the Port of Felixstowe

The pink moon behind cranes from the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: JW Photopgraphy

While the name has nothing to do with the actual colour of the moon, under the right conditions it can appear to have a slightly pink hue.

April's full moon is known as the pink moon

April's full moon is known as the pink moon - Credit: Alex Rudiger

This usually happens when the moon is close to the horizon, when the Sun’s light reflected off the moon towards Earth is filtered through clouds, dust and smoke.

Jeff Welch captured this picture of the pink moon over the Port of Felixstowe

Jeff Welch captured this picture of the pink moon over the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: JW Photography

It's actually named after pink wildflowers, which appear in North America in early spring.

