Police at scene of serious Kesgrave crash

Suffolk police have closed Bell Lane on the outskirts of Kesgrave following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police and ambulance crews have been called to the scene of a serious crash between a car and motorcyclist on the outskirts of Kesgrave.

The accident happened this evening, near the junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road, just outside of the town.

Bell Lane is currently closed while police and ambulance crews deal with the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Bell Lane.

"Officers are currently on scene and the road is closed."

It is currently unknown if anyone involved has suffered any injuries.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing the air ambulance, three ambulances and several police cars at the scene.

It has happened just one day after an accident on the same stretch of road, that saw an 11-year-old cyclist taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance for serious injuries.

The boy is said to be in a stable condition.