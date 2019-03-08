Heavy Showers

Police at scene of serious Kesgrave crash

PUBLISHED: 19:56 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 07 June 2019

Suffolk police have closed Bell Lane on the outskirts of Kesgrave following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police have closed Bell Lane on the outskirts of Kesgrave following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police and ambulance crews have been called to the scene of a serious crash between a car and motorcyclist on the outskirts of Kesgrave.

The accident happened this evening, near the junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road, just outside of the town.

Bell Lane is currently closed while police and ambulance crews deal with the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Bell Lane.

"Officers are currently on scene and the road is closed."

It is currently unknown if anyone involved has suffered any injuries.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing the air ambulance, three ambulances and several police cars at the scene.

It has happened just one day after an accident on the same stretch of road, that saw an 11-year-old cyclist taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance for serious injuries.

The boy is said to be in a stable condition.

WATCH: Chaos at Copdock as overturned lorry hangs off side of bridge

Police have closed the road as they deal with the overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here's what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

