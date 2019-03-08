Partly Cloudy

Renewed appeal over devastating blaze at former Fisons factory

PUBLISHED: 06:00 15 June 2019

Police are still appealing for information about the fire which destroyed the listed North Warehouse Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are still appealing for information about the fire which destroyed the listed North Warehouse Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A renewed appeal has been made by Suffolk police for information regarding the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford.

Crews were called to the site in the early hours of May 6 after a fire broke out in the listed North Warehouse on the site.

Officers evacuated people living nearby and spent a number of hours dealing with the blaze.

The fire was the fourth to hit the site in less than 18 months and the second in less than a month.

At the time Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service group commander Ian Mallet said that the cause of the latest fire was believed to be "of suspicious origin".

Suffolk Fire and Rescue has since concluded its work at the site, with officers from Suffolk police now carrying out investigations.

Days after the blaze Suffolk police confirmed that it was treating the fire to be an incident of arson.

Now, just over a month since the fire took place, Suffolk police are re-appealing for information which could help their investigations.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We are still appealing for people to come forward with information.

"Any witnesses or anyone with anything new to tell us."

They added that any new information would be investigated by officers.

Since the fire, the site's developers, Paper Mill Lane Properties, have been issued with two notices by Mid Suffolk District Council to ensure the site's future.

The first order , a statutory nuisance abatement notice, required the owners to remove of debris in a safe manner from the site.

A second order issued at the start of the month stopped the owners from demolishing buildings on the site without the proper planning consent.

Both orders came after Mid Suffolk won a legal challenge against the developers in January which forced them to obviate any dangers on the site.

Mid Suffolk have also been working with heritage experts to see what could be salvaged from the remaining parts of the building. It also confirmed that it had been carrying out safety tests around the site to reassure residents.

Paper Mill Lane Properties have been contacted on multiple occasions for comment but have failed to respond so far.

