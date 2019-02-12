Cyclist injured after VW collision in Ipswich

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a road traffic collision in Ipswich.

The collision took place at 6.40pm yesterday (February 25) on the roundabout at the junction of Tuddenham Road and Colchester Road.

A black VW Golf was involved in a collision with a bicycle.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, sustained minor injuries to his arm as a result of the collision.

In a tweet, the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Unit said: “Witness appeal: Could any witnesses who saw the collision between a Volkswagen Golf and a pedal cycle at about 6.40pm at the Colchester Road roundabout with Tuddenham Road in Ipswich please contact Police headquarters RAPT on 01473613500.”

Witnesses or anybody who may have any relevant dash-cam footage are asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference 455 quoting reference CAD 375 of 25 February.