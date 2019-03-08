E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Crash involving car and pedestrian near University of Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:43 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 07 November 2019

Police are at the scene of a collision in Back Hamlet, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are at the scene of a collision in Back Hamlet, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Ipswich.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, in Back Hamlet, at around 4.34pm today, Thursday, November 7.

According to a police spokesman, the crash happened close to the junction with Fore Street, near the University of Suffolk.

He said the collision involved a car and a cyclist and that an ambulance crew were also on scene.

There are reports of heavy traffic building up in the area.

Stay with us for updates.

