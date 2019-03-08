Crash involving car and pedestrian near University of Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 17:43 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 07 November 2019
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Ipswich.
Police were called to the scene of the collision, in Back Hamlet, at around 4.34pm today, Thursday, November 7.
According to a police spokesman, the crash happened close to the junction with Fore Street, near the University of Suffolk.
He said the collision involved a car and a cyclist and that an ambulance crew were also on scene.
There are reports of heavy traffic building up in the area.
