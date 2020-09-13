Police stop car with too many passengers in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 18:18 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 13 September 2020
Police have stopped a car in Ipswich after too many passengers were found to be travelling in the vehicle.
The car was pulled over on Sunday morning by members of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team in Ipswich.
Once the car was pulled over officers found that it was carrying more passengers than it was permitted to.
It is not clear exactly how many people were in the car at the time it was pulled over.
Officers issued a roadside fine to the driver of £100 as the driver was not a UK resident.
Police tweeted: “Stopped this non-uk registered car in Ipswich as it was carrying too many passengers.
“A roadside fine/deposit of £100 was taken immediately due to the driver not being a UK resident.”
