Police removing broken down vehicle from the Orwell Bridge
PUBLISHED: 13:33 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 25 May 2020
Charlotte Bond
Police are helping to remove a broken down vehicle on the A14 Orwell Bridge.
The vehicle is on the westbound carriageway.
Officers are working to move it off the bridge ready for recovery.
The vehicle is expected to be removed from the bridge soon.
