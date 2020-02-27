Bird of prey dies after being shot in Kesgrave

A sparrowhawk has been shot with an air rifle in Kesgrave Picture: ALAN BALDRY/CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

A sparrowhawk has been put to sleep by vets after being shot with an air rifle in Kesgrave.

The female bird of prey was found injured in Bell Lane, Kesgrave, on January 11.

It was taken to a local owl sanctuary, who confirmed the bird had been shot in the leg with an air rifle.

Despite the best efforts of staff to save the bird, it was later put to sleep.

Sparrowhawks are a protected species in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, with those found guilty of killing one potentially facing up to six months in prison or a £5,000 fine.

Suffolk Constabulary is now investigating the incident and is appealing for those with information to come forward.

Those with information which could help police in their enquiries should contact the force on 101, quoting crime reference 37/9547/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.