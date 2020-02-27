E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Bird of prey dies after being shot in Kesgrave

PUBLISHED: 10:55 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 27 February 2020

A sparrowhawk has been shot with an air rifle in Kesgrave Picture: ALAN BALDRY/CITIZENSIDE.COM

A sparrowhawk has been shot with an air rifle in Kesgrave Picture: ALAN BALDRY/CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A sparrowhawk has been put to sleep by vets after being shot with an air rifle in Kesgrave.

The female bird of prey was found injured in Bell Lane, Kesgrave, on January 11.

It was taken to a local owl sanctuary, who confirmed the bird had been shot in the leg with an air rifle.

Despite the best efforts of staff to save the bird, it was later put to sleep.

Sparrowhawks are a protected species in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, with those found guilty of killing one potentially facing up to six months in prison or a £5,000 fine.

Suffolk Constabulary is now investigating the incident and is appealing for those with information to come forward.

Those with information which could help police in their enquiries should contact the force on 101, quoting crime reference 37/9547/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to 'kind soul'

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

