Revealed: The 5 Suffolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in July

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:09 PM August 1, 2022
The five Suffolk postcodes that won the People's Postcode Lottery last month

The five Suffolk postcodes that won the People's Postcode Lottery last month - Credit: PA

Has someone been knocking on your door?

Those living in five streets across Suffolk were lucky enough to win the Postcode Lottery last month. 

All five postcodes were winners of the £1,000 daily prize by the People's Postcode Lottery in July. 

The lucky winning postcodes in the county were:

  • IP10 0PA - Kirton
  • IP6 9RT - Hemingstone 
  • IP14 4RD - Cotton
  • IP4 5UU - Ipswich 
  • IP30 9NY - Bury St Edmunds 

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket. 

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with a third of the ticket money going to good causes. 

