Revealed: The 5 Suffolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in July

The five Suffolk postcodes that won the People's Postcode Lottery last month - Credit: PA

Has someone been knocking on your door?

Those living in five streets across Suffolk were lucky enough to win the Postcode Lottery last month.

All five postcodes were winners of the £1,000 daily prize by the People's Postcode Lottery in July.

The lucky winning postcodes in the county were:

IP10 0PA - Kirton

IP6 9RT - Hemingstone

IP14 4RD - Cotton

IP4 5UU - Ipswich

IP30 9NY - Bury St Edmunds

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket.

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with a third of the ticket money going to good causes.