Power back on for 'vast majority' after county battered by storms

UK Power Networks has said that the vast majority of customers should now have had their powers restored after a week of storms - Credit: PA

The "majority" of people in Suffolk have had their power restored after storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin caused havoc over the past week.

The storms, which featured gusts of 80mph brought down trees and power lines across the county, leaving nearly 14,000 properties in Suffolk without power.

UK Power Networks said the weather caused a month’s worth of faults in a day, interrupting power to 679,700 homes and businesses - making it the biggest storm for more than a decade, in terms of the number of faults on the network.

A statement on UK Power Networks website reads: "Power supplies affected by Storm Eunice have, in the vast majority, been restored.

"This is with the exception of a few isolated cases where final complex repairs are being completed or we cannot gain access to customer properties.

"Subsequent damage caused by Storm Franklin has however resulted in additional power cuts. Our engineers continue to work 24/7 to ensure that every single customer affected by Storm Franklin has their power restored as soon as possible.

"We appreciate how difficult it is for anyone experiencing an extended power cut, and have dispatched customer support staff to help customers by visiting them at home.

"We are also running nine food vans as well as offering hotel rooms and meals for those who need it."

On Tuesday evening around 330 customers in Suffolk and more than 110 properties in Essex were affected by power cuts.

UK Power Networks CEO Basil Scarsella said: "I appreciate what a difficult time this is, for our many customers who have experienced a power cut caused by Storm Eunice which saw record wind speeds and damage across the South East and East of England."

The power company has also said they will be offering goodwill payments to those worst affected by Storm Eunice, which caused widespread damage across the region.

If you are still without power and want to find out more information on your power cut or to check when your power will be back on click here.



