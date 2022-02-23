News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Power back on for 'vast majority' after county battered by storms

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:20 AM February 23, 2022
Library filer of pylons and electricity cables. Ministers have been urged Wednesday March 31, 2004,

UK Power Networks has said that the vast majority of customers should now have had their powers restored after a week of storms - Credit: PA

The "majority" of people in Suffolk have had their power restored after storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin caused havoc over the past week. 

The storms, which featured gusts of 80mph brought down trees and power lines across the county, leaving nearly 14,000 properties in Suffolk without power.

UK Power Networks said the weather caused a month’s worth of faults in a day, interrupting power to 679,700 homes and businesses - making it the biggest storm for more than a decade, in terms of the number of faults on the network. 

A statement on UK Power Networks website reads: "Power supplies affected by Storm Eunice have, in the vast majority, been restored. 

"This is with the exception of a few isolated cases where final complex repairs are being completed or we cannot gain access to customer properties.

"Subsequent damage caused by Storm Franklin has however resulted in additional power cuts. Our engineers continue to work 24/7 to ensure that every single customer affected by Storm Franklin has their power restored as soon as possible. 

"We appreciate how difficult it is for anyone experiencing an extended power cut, and have dispatched customer support staff to help customers by visiting them at home.

"We are also running nine food vans as well as offering hotel rooms and meals for those who need it."

On Tuesday evening around 330 customers in Suffolk and more than 110 properties in Essex were affected by power cuts.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Patisserie Valerie closes its doors
  2. 2 Ipswich paedophile jailed for 52 months
  3. 3 Permission sought for mosque in Ipswich
  1. 4 Sell-out 90s-themed bottomless brunch announces second date
  2. 5 Citroen stolen from outside Ipswich home during overnight theft
  3. 6 'Truly brilliant' football fan Penny receives ITFC themed send-off
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Town held at home
  5. 8 Woman punched while walking dogs in Ipswich
  6. 9 Woman tried to blackmail man after Ipswich robbery
  7. 10 Poundland applies to move into former Mothercare unit at Copdock

UK Power Networks CEO Basil Scarsella said: "I appreciate what a difficult time this is, for our many customers who have experienced a power cut caused by Storm Eunice which saw record wind speeds and damage across the South East and East of England."

The power company has also said they will be offering goodwill payments to those worst affected by Storm Eunice, which caused widespread damage across the region. 

If you are still without power and want to find out more information on your power cut or to check when your power will be back on click here.


Suffolk Live News
Storm Eunice
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Emergency services attend the scene of an incident where three cars became stuck in a flood at The S

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Six people rescued from three cars 'filling with water' near Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Satellite image of land marked for development by Mersea Homes

Planning and Development

Plans for 1,000 homes at Ipswich garden suburb development revealed

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Baby Florence with brother Jacob, mum Lauryn and dad Josh. Florence was born by the side of the road

Storm Eunice

'Total euphoria': Dad delivers baby at side of road during storm

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk is preparing for Storm Franklin just two days after Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon