Arty students use creative skills to transform Ipswich library

PUBLISHED: 12:11 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 20 March 2019

Students from One Sixth Form College in the Ipswich County Library Picture: EMMA CONNOLLY

EMMA CONNOLLY

A group of students have added artistic flair to the inside of the Ipswich County Library as part of a week long exhibition.

A sculpture of a man reading created by student Kit Harold Picture: EMMA CONNOLLYA sculpture of a man reading created by student Kit Harold Picture: EMMA CONNOLLY

Combining graphic design, painting, photography and sculpture, the pupils from One Sixth Form College (ONE) created a number of pieces aimed at encouraging more young people to use libraries.

This idea came about as part of BLOC, a Suffolk Libraries’ youth arts programme, that works with young people and artists to develop fun and creative activities and events.

Emma Connolly, head of art, said she was “super proud of all the students”.

“The work is spread throughout the library,” she said. It’s very varied, thought provoking and inspiring and the idea of encouraging more young people to use these spaces for enjoyment is a great concept. I’m proud to be involved in the project.”

Jasmine Hammond, 19, from Coddenham, chose to add pages to a book of the world’s greatest artists for her part in the project.

“All the artists in the original book were male so I created some new pages to make it more diverse,” she said.

Kit Harold, 18, from Felixstowe, made a sculpture of a man reading a book.

She said: “I wanted to make the space more interesting – I think my piece is a bit ghostly. It’s great that people are getting to see our work.”

Meanwhile, Lewis Fox, 18, created a photograph that he adapted and then placed on a wall to make it look like a window.

He added: “Knowing people are seeing what you have created is a boost.”

