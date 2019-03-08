Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rogue traders targeting areas of Suffolk with aggressive sales tactics

PUBLISHED: 12:14 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 10 July 2019

Rogue traders have been reported in parts of Ipswich and Mid Suffolk Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Rogue traders have been reported in parts of Ipswich and Mid Suffolk Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Authorities have warned residents of Ipswich and Mid Suffolk to beware of rogue traders using aggressive tactics to sell garden furniture.

Three vans have been reported in Hemingstone, Pettaugh, and in the Whitton area of Ipswich, where residents have been subjected to aggressive sales tactics by traders attempting to off-load teak garden furniture.

Residents have reported being told the furniture was either left over from a trade show, or part of an unwanted delivery.

Suffolk Trading Standards advised householders to decline the offer and report any approach from rogue traders on 03454 040506.

A spokesman said: "Each year, we receive many complaints from residents who have been conned on their own doorsteps by rogue traders. These cons can involve thousands of pounds and are often on the most vulnerable residents.

"Although doorstep calling is not illegal, the law states that a trader who ignores a resident's request to leave and not return commits a criminal offence.

You may also want to watch:

"Any trader that puts you under pressure by suggesting you have to make a decision there and then, or that the 'special price' is only available for a limited period in order to make you sign up, may be committing a criminal offence.

"Our advice is to always say 'no, thank you - please leave" and then immediately close the door. If the trader won't go away, tell them that you will call Suffolk Trading Standards. If you feel under real threat or in danger, you should contact Suffolk police."

Doorstep traders are said to be trained in sales techniques and can be very persuasive.

Anyone who agrees to pay more than £42 goods or services in their home has 14 days to cancel the agreement and receive a refund.

By law, the trader must give written notice of cancellation rights upon a contract being agreed.

Suffolk Trading Standards advised people to be very wary of signing anything - as it may mean sacrificing the right to cancel.

Further tips on how to deal with doorstep sellers include always asking for an identity card and looking up the organisation to check the salesperson's identity; being wary of special offers or warnings about your home; shopping around for the best price; always reading documents carefully before signing, and avoiding handing over money before work is started.

Most Read

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

WATCH: ‘Supercop’ Ali on why he had to walk away from job he loved

Ali Livingstone has left the police force after 18 years on the beat. Ali suffered a mental breakdown and now wants to encourage people to talk about their mental health Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich council to look at security after queues build up at music festival

Long queues built up at the Soqne Street entrance to Christchurch Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

CCTV images released after spate of railway station bicycle thefts

Do you recognise these men? British Transport Police would like to speak to them in connection toa series of bike thefts in Ipswich Picture: BTP

Most Read

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

WATCH: ‘Supercop’ Ali on why he had to walk away from job he loved

Ali Livingstone has left the police force after 18 years on the beat. Ali suffered a mental breakdown and now wants to encourage people to talk about their mental health Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich council to look at security after queues build up at music festival

Long queues built up at the Soqne Street entrance to Christchurch Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

CCTV images released after spate of railway station bicycle thefts

Do you recognise these men? British Transport Police would like to speak to them in connection toa series of bike thefts in Ipswich Picture: BTP

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Rogue traders targeting areas of Suffolk with aggressive sales tactics

Rogue traders have been reported in parts of Ipswich and Mid Suffolk Picture: STEVE ADAMS

‘He’s made it pretty clear that we’re out to win the league’ – Lankester reveals Lambert’s message to players

Jack Lankester says Paul Lambert has made it clear to his side that the goal is to win League One. Picture: ROSS HALLS

11-year-old cyclist involved in collision with car in Kesgrave

A boy was involved in a collision in Fentons Way in Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

10 things you need to know about the 2019 Tendring Show - including approach map and ticket information

Edward and Tessa Simmons at the 100 th Tendring Show Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Nino Severino: Meeting Rafa, Venus and new sensation Coco Gauff at Wimbledon was a dream come true for foundation girls

(L-R) Natasha Mashonganyika, Anya Taylor and Yasmina Severino-Green with new tennis sensation Coco Gauff at Wimbledon. Picture: NINO SEVERINO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists