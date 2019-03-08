Rogue traders targeting areas of Suffolk with aggressive sales tactics

Authorities have warned residents of Ipswich and Mid Suffolk to beware of rogue traders using aggressive tactics to sell garden furniture.

Three vans have been reported in Hemingstone, Pettaugh, and in the Whitton area of Ipswich, where residents have been subjected to aggressive sales tactics by traders attempting to off-load teak garden furniture.

Residents have reported being told the furniture was either left over from a trade show, or part of an unwanted delivery.

Suffolk Trading Standards advised householders to decline the offer and report any approach from rogue traders on 03454 040506.

A spokesman said: "Each year, we receive many complaints from residents who have been conned on their own doorsteps by rogue traders. These cons can involve thousands of pounds and are often on the most vulnerable residents.

"Although doorstep calling is not illegal, the law states that a trader who ignores a resident's request to leave and not return commits a criminal offence.

"Any trader that puts you under pressure by suggesting you have to make a decision there and then, or that the 'special price' is only available for a limited period in order to make you sign up, may be committing a criminal offence.

"Our advice is to always say 'no, thank you - please leave" and then immediately close the door. If the trader won't go away, tell them that you will call Suffolk Trading Standards. If you feel under real threat or in danger, you should contact Suffolk police."

Doorstep traders are said to be trained in sales techniques and can be very persuasive.

Anyone who agrees to pay more than £42 goods or services in their home has 14 days to cancel the agreement and receive a refund.

By law, the trader must give written notice of cancellation rights upon a contract being agreed.

Suffolk Trading Standards advised people to be very wary of signing anything - as it may mean sacrificing the right to cancel.

Further tips on how to deal with doorstep sellers include always asking for an identity card and looking up the organisation to check the salesperson's identity; being wary of special offers or warnings about your home; shopping around for the best price; always reading documents carefully before signing, and avoiding handing over money before work is started.