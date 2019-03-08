Severe delays on A14 after lorry tyre shredded in blow out

Traffic is building on the A14 around Great Blakenham after a lorry suffered a shredded tyre. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Motorists have been warned of long delays on the A14 after a lorry suffered a tyre blow out, causing a lane to be closed.

Police have been called to assist at the scene of the incident on the eastbound carriageway at junction 52, close to Great Blakenham and Claydon.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said the heavy good vehicle's tyre had been shredded and that the vehicle was awaiting for a tyre fitter to come along.

One lane has been closed while the incident has been dealt with, with the AA traffic map showing delays of 15mins or more.

Traffic also appears to be backed up to near Needham Market.