Watch out for Mr Freeze! Big chill forces Ipswich superheroes indoors

PUBLISHED: 16:44 31 January 2019

Mike Sorhaindo the Sailmakers manager is ready for the arrival of the superheroes. Picture: ALISTAIR SYME

Archant

They might be ready to save the planet – but the sad fact is superheroes don’t like the cold, so their visit to Ipswich this weekend has been moved indoors.

The Caped Crusaders, Men of Steel and Wonder Women were due on the Cornhill between 10am and 2pm on Saturday – but they will now be moving inside the Sailmakers Shopping Centre for the fun event.

The activities will be based upstairs but the superheroes cannot be restrained, so will wander about meeting people at will. A free selfie booth and virtual reality feature, accompanied by arch baddie Thanos, will add to the fun and the Batman Tumbler vehicle will greet visitors by the Iceland entrance.

Sailmakers manager Mike Sorhaindo said: “It’s not often you get the chance to come to the rescue of superheroes so we were delighted to step in and offer them a nice warm venue. We’re especially looking forward to seeing as many local superheroes turn up in costume as possible.”

