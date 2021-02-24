News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich Aldi site considered for new health centre

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 4:30 PM February 24, 2021   
Aldi at Meredith Road

Health chiefs are understood to have considered turning Meredith Road Aldi into a new medical centre. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Hopes of opening a new "super-surgery" in north-west Ipswich have been delayed after an ambitious plan to convert an Aldi store was put on hold.

The supermarket's branch in Meredith Road was put on the market last year, because Aldi planned to close it when opening a new, larger store in Europa Way, off Sproughton Road, in the spring.

However, at the end of the year it was confirmed that the supermarket site had been taken off the market because Aldi wanted to see what demand was like if it retained both sites.

The long-term future of the Meredith Road store is still under review, but it will stay open at present.

Tooks site in Ipswich

Health bosses are now looking again at building a new medical centre next to the new homes on the former Tooks site in Ipswich. - Credit: Ipswich council

Before the Aldi site became available, the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) planned to build a new health centre on part of the Tooks site, at the junction of Bury Road and Old Norwich Road, alongside new homes built by Ipswich council.

A spokesman for the CCG could not confirm that it had been negotiating the purchase of the Aldi store - but did say a potential deal had fallen through.

The spokesman said the CCG was now looking again at the Tooks site, which is still owned by the borough.

The new health centre would replace the Chesterfield Drive and Deben Road surgeries.

Chesterfield Drive GP Surgery

Chesterfield Drive GP Surgery is part of the merger. - Credit: Archant

This week, the merger between them and Norwich Road Surgery, which is based near the mini-roundabouts and will stay in its current location, was formally agreed. The practices have been working together since last year.

Norwich Road GP surgery

The Norwich Road surgery in Ipswich is part of the merger - but will remain in its current location. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman injured in crash on main road into Ipswich
  2. 2 ‘Bubbly’ teenager reported being raped the night she died
  3. 3 Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up
  1. 4 Teenager detained by police in Ipswich over attempts to flee Audi crash
  2. 5 Teen guilty of 'frenzied' knife attack on sleeping woman
  3. 6 Plans submitted to transform former Ipswich office into 75 flats
  4. 7 Cyclist taken to hospital after bus fails to stop at scene of crash
  5. 8 Police seize counterfeit perfume from Ipswich street trader
  6. 9 Ipswich man jailed for more than 5 years for running 'mouse' drug line
  7. 10 Strong interest expected in newspapers' former headquarters

The plans for the new medical centre were first unveiled in 2016. The aim is that it should provide many more services than those currently on offer, in a similar way to the Two Rivers Centre on the other side of the town.

Deben Road Surgery in Ipswich.

Deben Road Surgery in Ipswich. - Credit: Paul Geater

The merger will create the largest single medical practice in Ipswich, with more than 29,000 patients on its books.

If a new medical centre is created through combining the Deben Road and Chesterfield Drive surgeries, that would have nearly 20,000 patients.

But the bid for the Aldi store has put back plans for the building, meaning it is likely to be some time before any final decision on a new medical centre is made.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Callum Plaats received a concurrent sentence after attacking a prison guard Picture: FACEBOOK

Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts to social media from prison

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Banquet founder Benjamin Appleby in Ipswich

Ipswich entrepreneur launches new delivery service for home cooks

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Chesterfield Drive GP Surgery Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich GP surgeries set to merge into practice with 30,000 patients

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Charlie Jack, 29, and brother Harry Wright, 35, who live in Beyton near Bury St Edmunds, put their creativity to the test by building an impressive herringbone flooring out of old wooden pallets. 

Brothers transform old wooden pallets into stunning parquet flooring

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus