Cafe continues to 'make a difference' in community as it turns 10

Published: 7:00 AM September 15, 2021

- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An Ipswich cafe that has provide a "lifeline" hub for its community has celebrated its 10th birthday.

The tea was flowing and the scones aout for Taste Community Cafe's celebration to mark a decade in business in Woodbridge Road on Tuesday.

- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

And managers retired dental nurse Anna Coleman and former special needs carer Shelia Soltysik, wanted their cream tea day to celebrate the hard work of staff and continued loyalty of the community.

- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ms Soltysik explains the small community cafe, run by a team of volunteers, is a well-used hub for parishioners at St John Baptist Church, the community, and people living alone.

"It was really dreadful and really tough [during lockdown] and such a loss to the community and staff," she said.

- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Taste Community Cafe also provides support to carers through a dementia cafe, which started in 2019 and is looking to return in October since Covid pandemic restrictions have eased.

"It's a real lifeline for carers and it gives them a break," Ms Soltysik said. "During the lockdown, a lot of people were mostly at home and its affected people.

"The cafe is well used by a lot of elderly people who live on their own.

"We see a real change when people start coming.

"It has been really nice to get to know them."

- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The cafe also attracts mums on their way to school and regular visits from pupils with special needs at Sidegate Primary School.

Ms Coleman also said their focus on everyone in the community also creates a good atmosphere for the local shops.

"The community here loves us being here and we're making a difference to shops who have said we've changed the atmosphere."

- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Victoria Haddoch from Victoria Bakery, next door to the cafe, feels that all shops in the local area have really stepped up supporting each other during the last 18 months.

She said: "I think all small businesses have helped work together more and offered support.

"We need places about in the local area for schools and churches and brings people to the local area."